Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crowd rallies in Boston for peace in Ukraine

By Bryan Lambert,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sRXC_0kz2aVPI00

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

A crowd rallied in Boston, calling for peace in the war-torn country.

Activists are calling for an urgent ceasefire and an end to the fighting.

“This war is not going to be solved by hating people and fueling it with more money and more weapons,” said Douglas Stuart. “This is a painful, painful situation. People are dying in Ukraine and Russia. And we in the world, in the United States, are responsible for this. We need to take responsibility and negotiate.”

Similar rallies for peace in Ukraine were held across Massachusetts Friday, including in Worcester, Northhampton and Greenfield.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
25 Investigates: International fugitives wanted for murder found hiding in Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
Hare-brained scheme: Attleboro man busted for illegal hare trafficking
Attleboro, MA3 hours ago
MBTA inspecting train platform after ceiling panel falls
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1st $1M prize claimed from Mass. Lottery’s new $50 scratch ticket
Boston, MA4 hours ago
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation retired, collecting a pension
Woburn, MA16 hours ago
South End bar owner says memento honoring neighborhood institution stolen
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA1 day ago
Families sue over deaths of loved ones at a Massachusetts veterans home
Chelsea, MA1 day ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA21 hours ago
Family of Mass. man dragged to death by Red Line train files wrongful death lawsuit against MBTA
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Mass. first responders learning how to save lives of K9 partners through Nero’s Law
Marshfield, MA22 hours ago
Greater Boston Food Bank preparing to feed more mouths after drop in SNAP benefits
Boston, MA15 hours ago
‘I have candy and puppies’: Man sought after allegedly enticing 2 minors at MBTA station, police say
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Surveillance video shows mother’s panic-stricken reaction when SUV was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: Two charged in connection with Brockton RMV Driver’s License Fraud
Brockton, MA1 hour ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
Billerica School Committee votes down proposal to extend school day during heated meeting
Billerica, MA1 day ago
Falling ice shatters windshield of car driving on Rutland highway
Rutland, MA3 days ago
DA: 1 of 2 vehicles that struck and killed man in Brockton crash left scene
Brockton, MA22 hours ago
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
FAA: ‘Close call’ between JetBlue, Learjet at Logan Airport forces pilot to take ‘evasive action’
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA identifies teenage moped driver killed in collision with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA1 day ago
DA: Death of Malden man considered suspicious; suspect sought for larceny from victim’s apartment
Malden, MA3 hours ago
Police seek help in search for missing Boston girls last seen outside Marblehead High School
Boston, MA34 minutes ago
4 people arrested after Boston police seize stash of guns, fentanyl, nearly 40 off-highway vehicles
Boston, MA3 days ago
Police: Wrong-way driver causes four-car crash near Prudential Tunnel
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Boston Police looking to identify man in connection to breaking and entering of homes in North End
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man, woman arraigned in carjacking, kidnapping of 2-year-old baby in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Police seeking stolen vehicle out of Lawrence with a toddler inside
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Welcome to March
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy