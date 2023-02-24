Crowd rallies in Boston for peace in Ukraine

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

A crowd rallied in Boston, calling for peace in the war-torn country.

Activists are calling for an urgent ceasefire and an end to the fighting.

“This war is not going to be solved by hating people and fueling it with more money and more weapons,” said Douglas Stuart. “This is a painful, painful situation. People are dying in Ukraine and Russia. And we in the world, in the United States, are responsible for this. We need to take responsibility and negotiate.”

Similar rallies for peace in Ukraine were held across Massachusetts Friday, including in Worcester, Northhampton and Greenfield.

