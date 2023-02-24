Open in App
Knox County, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox County judge sentences convicted murderer to life in prison

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

6 days ago
Prosecutors said a 25-year-old shot his victim in the chest while robbing him and then wrote song lyrics about his crime. He's now been sentenced to life in prison.

After a three-day trial, Knox County jurors this week found Charlie Richard Martinez guilty of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Knox County Deputy District Attorney Sean F. McDermott said in a press release.

Judge Steve Sword imposed a life sentence on the murder count and set the case for sentencing on April 20 for the remaining counts, McDermott said.

Prosecutors told the jury that on Feb. 7, 2021, Martinez and codefendant Kendra Denise Ivey lured 33-year-old Victor Letner to a home on Kodak Road and planned to rob him. When Letner arrived, Martinez pulled a handgun and fired at his head, just missing him. Letner then tried to take the gun away from Martinez and was shot in the chest, the release stated.

Martinez left Letner in the residence, took his vehicle and fled the state, McDermott said, adding that Martinez subsequently wrote multiple sets of lyrics in which he described the shooting, flight and destruction of evidence.Life in prison means Martinez must serve 51 years before he is eligible for parole, according to McDermott. Especially aggravated robbery is a class A felony that carries a punishment of 15 to 25 years in prison.

Ivey has pleaded guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 years. She also agreed to testify truthfully against Martinez, McDermott said.

A second woman in the case, Diana Jeanty, still faces charges of tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact and will next be in court on Feb. 27, court records state.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

