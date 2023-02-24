Open in App
Montgomery County, PA
6abc Action News

Fentanyl, heroin found in THC gummies, district attorney warns

5 days ago

Officials are warning the community about illegal drugs that were found in THC gummies being sold at three locations in Montgomery County.

District Attorney Kevin Steele was joined by police chiefs from several departments on Friday to announce the discovery.

Steele said both fentanyl and heroin were found in Strictly Delta gummies, called "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes," sold at three Tobacco Hut stores in the county.

Pictured: Products that allegedly contained illegal drugs

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

The gummies have caused two overdoses, Steele said. Both victims have recovered.

The D.A. said the overdoses led to an investigation. Undercover detectives found two flavors of "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes," Juicy Pineapple and Blueberry Lemonade, were laced with illegal drugs.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday night.

"We don't yet know whether other items from the stores contain deadly drugs. Testing is ongoing. We also don't know if this is a widespread issue but we are working with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to ascertain that," Steele said.

Steele also had a warning about "Urb Extrax" and "Packwoods Coned," both of which allegedly contained fentanyl.

The D.A.'s office said the Tobacco Hut locations involved were located at:

-1080 Bethlehem Pike, Hatfield

-728 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville

-1740 Dekalb Pike, Whitpain Township

Employees at the Whitpain location tell Action News they had no idea they were selling products with illegal drugs. Many of their shelves were empty on Friday.

When asked if he knew that the store was selling products laced with fentanyl, employee Amied Algthy said, "No, nobody knows that."

"We wouldn't have carried it at our stores if we knew that," said Ibrahim Alhumaidi, another employee.

In a statement, the company said:

"Tobacco Hut was unknowingly the recipient of inventory that contained illegal ingredients contrary to representations from the product supplier. We have removed these brands from all Tobacco Hut locations. For each of our 22 years in business, the company has prided itself in providing only the highest quality products to its customers and has maintained a zero-tolerance policy for products that are misrepresented. We continue to work with law enforcement to ensure they have everything necessary to resolve this matter."

Anyone who purchased these items in Montgomery County, and still has them in their possession, is warned not to eat them.

Instead, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or call their local police department to turn them over for testing.
