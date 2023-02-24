Open in App
Alpharetta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Enjoy bougie griddle cheese, Krispy Kreme bread pudding, more at Alpharetta Restaurant Week

By Nelson Hicks,

6 days ago

Want to try death by chocolate ? How does a grilled skirt steak churrasco sound? Want to try a pimento cheese jar ? Up for some fried Oreos ?

That’s just a sampling of what’s on the menu during Alpharetta Restaurant Week . It runs from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4 in the north Atlanta town.

Fourty-five Alpharetta restaurants will offer a special three-course lunch or dinner menu. Prices start at $25.

Fogon and Lions restaurant is a Spanish-Latin concept,” chef Julio Delgado told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “We have beautiful tapas. Everything is cooked over a wood fire. (We have some) amazing Paellas, churrascos. We have a very diverse menu featuring cuisines from Central, South America and Spain.”

Fogon and Lions is Delgado’s second restaurant in Alpharetta. Minnie Olivia has been open for about three years. Delgado opened Fogon and Lions last year. Both restaurants are participating in Alpharetta Restaurant Week.

Fogon and Lions offers restaurant week diners a choice between shrimp al ajillo, Delgado’s beef empanadas and ahi tuna tiradito for the first course. The second course includes a choice between a grilled skirt steak churrasco, rum-maple glazed Chilean salmon and adobo wood-roasted chicken. Dessert options include crema catalana and Basque-style cheesecake.

That’s just one option diners have. With restaurants all over Alpharetta taking part, there’s a restaurant to suit every palate.

“You can go down to Secreto and get that good old Southern fried chicken,” said Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Kendall Bagley. “You can stop by July Moon Bakery & Cafe and try their Asian charcuterie board. There’s (food from) all across the globe.”

Click here for a list of the restaurants participating in the event.

PHOTOS: This is what you can eat, drink, do in Alpharetta

Check out Awesome Alpharetta on the web for more.

Alpharetta’s well-established and eclectic dining scene continues to break the mold and challenge the idea that big-time flavors are only found in big cities. Check out one of the more than 200 restaurants and see why Alpharetta is a foodie’s paradise.

Score the bougie griddle cheese at Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar . Enjoy the Krispy Kreme bread pudding at City Eats Kitchen . Other tempting options include a bone-in filet with blue cheese mashed potatoes and bacon Brussel sprouts from Cabernet , the World-Famous Hot Brown from City Eats Kitchen , pulled pork tacos from Salt Factory , goat cheese tomato soup from Vinny’s on Windward and Sid’s famous cinnaballs from Sid’s Pizza and Wings .

With shopping, live music, nightlife and family fun offered across the area, there’s a reason to come early and stay late.

“The dining scene is awesome, shopping is awesome, live music scene (is) awesome,” Bagley noted.

RELATED: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta announces spring, summer concerts

RELATED: 6 things you didn’t know about the Big Chicken

