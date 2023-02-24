Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3 After 2023 Super Bowl

Jason Kelce's bundle of joy has arrived!

Jason's wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple's third daughter on Thursday, less than two weeks after the NFLstar played in Super Bowl LVII . Jason's Philadelphia Eagles lost the big game tobrotherTravis Kelce'sKansas City Chiefs, but his baby girl's arrival is sure to soften the blow.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," Jason and Kylie announced on Instagramalong with a picture of their newborn. "Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long."

Baby Bennett's arrival comes five months afterKylie announcedtheir third daughter was on the way. "Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do," she captioned a photo of their girls wearing "Big Sister" shirts. "Coming February 2023." She and Jason are also parents toWyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 23months.

While the Kelce family's newest additionwasn't born during Super Bowl LVII, the couple did have a very important guest on standby in case Kylie went into labor during the game -- her OB!

"Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jasonrevealed during a previousepisode of hisand Travis' podcast, New Heights .

"That could be theSuper Kelce Bowl," he added."...If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

