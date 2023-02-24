Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Bakersfield PD youth program aims to put kids on a right path

By Tauli Anderson,

5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has launched a pilot program for local high school students.

It’s known as the Youth Diversion Program and its aim is to help juveniles stay on the right path and correct their wrongs.

This program is to help students receive experience in a courtroom, volunteering as a jury member or attorney for a student who has been on the other side of the law and now trying to land on the right path.

The goal for this program is to not only help students in Bakersfield who might want to enter this career field but also correct the mistakes of students who have been in trouble.

This Youth Diversion Program is in other areas of California and shows a 97% success rate, program directors said. BPD plans to continue this pilot program and conduct two trials each month moving forward.

