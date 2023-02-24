Open in App
Your ultimate guide to fantasy baseball player rankings 2023: Top prospects at every position

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY,

6 days ago

The crack of the bat. The pop of the glove. The ding of the timer that signals you're on the clock. ... They're all among the unmistakable sounds of spring and they also serve as proof that fantasy baseball season is in the air.

USA TODAY is here to get you fully prepared for your fantasy drafts with exclusive rankings and essential information to help win your league championship.

Throughout spring training, this page will serve as the clearinghouse for all our fantasy baseball content and will be updated with new features and information you need to dominate your draft.

Click on any category to view the full player list or use the 'open all' button to see them all at once.

OVERALL RANKINGS: Top 200 players for 2023

Catcher rankings

An elite catcher can give fantasy teams a distinct edge on the competition, but thanks to some talented young backstops rising up through the ranks, the position seems to be deeper than ever this season.

The Orioles' Adley Rutschman excels on both offense and defense, guaranteeing him the lion's share of the playing time in Baltimore. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

1    J.T. Realmuto    Phi

2    Will Smith    LAD

3    Adley Rutschman    Bal

4    Daulton Varsho-OF    Tor

5    Salvador Perez    KC

6    Willson Contreras    StL

7    Alejandro Kirk    Tor

8    MJ Melendez-OF    KC

9    Sean Murphy    Atl

10    Tyler Stephenson    Cin

11    William Contreras    Mil

12    Danny Jansen    Tor

13    Cal Raleigh    Sea

14    Travis d'Arnaud    Atl

15    Christian Vazquez    Min

16    Keibert Ruiz    Was

17    Gabriel Moreno    Ari

18    Yasmani Grandal    CWS

19    Eric Haase    Det

20    Jonah Heim    Tex

21    Christian Bethancourt-1B    TB

22    Carson Kelly    Ari

23    Jose Trevino    NYY

24    Austin Nola    SD

25    Elias Diaz    Col

26    Reese McGuire    Bos

27    Francisco Mejia    TB

28    Logan O'Hoppe    LAA

29    Bo Naylor    Cle

30    Joey Bart    SF

2023 catcher rankings: J.T. Realmuto, Adley Rutschman provide stability behind the plate

First base rankings

First base is traditionally a position where fantasy teams can find plenty of power. But if you miss out on the elite ones, there's still plenty of production available in the middle-to-late rounds.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit .317 with 35 home runs, 115 RBI and 106 runs scored in winning the 2022 NL MVP award. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

1    Vladimir Guerrero Jr.    Tor

2    Freddie Freeman    LAD

3    Pete Alonso    NYM

4    Paul Goldschmidt    StL

5    Matt Olson    Atl

6    Jose Abreu    Hou

7    Vinnie Pasquantino    KC

8    C.J. Cron    Col

9    Rhys Hoskins    Phi

10    Nathaniel Lowe    Tex

11    Ryan Mountcastle    Bal

12    Ty France    Sea

13    Anthony Rizzo    NYY

14    Christian Walker    Ari

15    Brandon Drury-2B/3B    LAA

16    Luis Arraez-2B    Mia

17    Andrew Vaughn-OF    CWS

18    Jose Miranda-3B    Min

19    Josh Bell    Cle

20    DJ LeMahieu-2B/3B    NYY

21    Rowdy Tellez    Mil

22    Wil Myers-OF    Cin

23    Jake Cronenworth-2B    SD

24    Triston Casas    Bos

25    Joey Meneses-OF    Was

26    Miguel Vargas    LAD

27    Seth Brown-OF    Oak

28    Josh Naylor    Cle

29    Brandon Belt    Tor

30    Jared Walsh    LAA

31    Trey Mancini-OF    ChC

32    Spencer Torkelson    Det

33    Wilmer Flores-2B/3B    SF

34    Isaac Paredes-2B/3B    TB

35    Garrett Cooper    Mia

36    Joey Votto    Cin

37    Matt Mervis    Chc

38    Bobby Dalbec-3B    Bos

39    Carlos Santana    Pit

40    Harold Ramirez    TB

2023 first base rankings: With reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt, position packs a punch

Second base rankings

Two players stand out above the crowd at second base . Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve combine power and speed at a position where most fantasy managers have to choose one or the other.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit an even .300 last season with 28 home runs, 18 stolen bases and 103 runs scored. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports

1    Marcus Semien    Tex

2    Jose Altuve    Hou

3    Jazz Chisholm    Mia

4    Andres Gimenez    Cle

5    Ozzie Albies    Atl

6    Tommy Edman-SS    StL

7    Max Muncy-3B    LAD

8    Jeff McNeil-OF    NYM

9    Gleyber Torres    NYY

10    Vaughn Grissom    Atl

11    Brandon Drury-1B/3B    LAA

12    Luis Arraez-1B    Mia

13    Brandon Lowe    TB

14    Josh Rojas-3B    Ari

15    Ketel Marte    Ari

16    Whit Merrifield-OF    Tor

17    DJ LeMahieu-1B/3B    NYY

18    Jonathan India    Cin

19    Jorge Polanco    Min

20    Luis Urias-SS/3B    Mil

21    Jake Cronenworth-1B    SD

22    Brendan Rodgers    Col

23    Jean Segura    Mia

24    Bryson Stott-SS    Phi

25    Thairo Estrada-SS    SF

26    Ha-seong Kim-SS    SD

27    Chris Taylor-OF    LAD

28    Brendan Donovan-3B/OF    StL

29    Kolten Wong    Sea

30    Jon Berti-3B    Mia

31    Wilmer Flores-1B/3B    SF

32    Christopher Morel-OF    ChC

33    Isaac Paredes-1B/3B    TB

34    Luis Rengifo-3B    LAA

35    Trevor Story    Bos

36    Tony Kemp-OF    Oak

37    Luis Garcia-SS    Was

38    Nick Gordon-OF    Min

39    Aledmys Diaz-OF    Oak

40    Christian Arroyo    Bos

2023 second base rankings: Marcus Semien, Jose Altuve form exclusive top tier

Shortstop rankings

The biggest question at shortstop is how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension that will carry over into this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't play at all in the majors last season due to injuries and a PED suspension, but his 42 home runs led the NL in 2021. Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Sports

1    Trea Turner    Phi

2    Bo Bichette    Tor

3    Francisco Lindor    NYM

4    Fernando Tatis Jr.-OF    SD

5    Bobby Witt Jr.-3B    KC

6    Corey Seager    Tex

7    Xander Bogaerts    SD

8    Dansby Swanson    ChC

9    Tim Anderson    CWS

10    Wander Franco    TB

11    Tommy Edman-2B    StL

12    Carlos Correa    Min

13    Oneil Cruz    Pit

14    Jeremy Peña    Hou

15    Willy Adames    Mil

16    Amed Rosario    Cle

17    Adalberto Mondesi    Bos

18    Nico Hoerner    ChC

19    Javier Baez    Det

20    Luis Urias-2B/3B    Mil

21    Bryson Stott-2B    Phi

22    Thairo Estrada-2B    SF

23    Ha-seong Kim-2B    SD

24    CJ Abrams    Was

25    Oswald Peraza    NYY

26    Elvis Andrus    CWS

27    Miguel Rojas    LAD

28    Jorge Mateo    Bal

29    Luis Garcia-2B    Was

30    Kyle Farmer-3B    Min

31    Royce Lewis    Min

32    J.P. Crawford    Sea

33    Brandon Crawford    SF

34    Ezequiel Tovar    Col

35    Isiah Kiner-Falefa    NYY

36    Joey Wendle-2B/3B    Mia

37    Elly De La Cruz    Cin

38    Anthony Volpe    NYY

39    Paul DeJong    StL

40    Jose Iglesias    free agent

2023 shortstop rankings: How big a risk is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Is Corey Seager primed for big year?

Third base rankings

After the top six or seven, the talent level at third base drops off quickly. If you don't pounce early, you face the possibility of waiting until much later to fill the position.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has averaged 32 homers, 104 RBI and 26 stolen bases over the past four full seasons. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

1    Jose Ramirez    Cle

2    Manny Machado    SD

3    Rafael Devers    Bos

4    Bobby Witt Jr.-SS    KC

5    Austin Riley    Atl

6    Nolan Arenado    StL

7    Alex Bregman    Hou

8    Gunnar Henderson    Bal

9    Max Muncy-2B    LAD

10    Eugenio Suarez    Sea

11    Matt Chapman    Tor

12    Alec Bohm    Phi

13    Brandon Drury-1B/2B    LAA

14    Jose Miranda-1B    Min

15    Ke'Bryan Hayes    Pit

16    Josh Rojas-2B    Ari

17    DJ LeMahieu-1B/2B    NYY

18    Ryan McMahon    Col

19    Anthony Rendon    LAA

20    Luis Urias-2B/SS    Mil

21    Justin Turner    Bos

22    Jordan Walker    StL

23    Yandy Diaz    TB

24    Yoan Moncada    CWS

25    Eduardo Escobar    NYM

26    Brendan Donovan-2B/OF    StL

27    Josh Jung    Tex

28    Jon Berti-2B    Mia

29    Jeimer Candelario    Was

30    Josh Donaldson    NYY

31    Wilmer Flores-1B/2B    SF

32    Isaac Paredes-1B/2B    TB

33    Luis Rengifo-2B    LAA

34    Kyle Farmer-SS    Min

35    Patrick Wisdom    ChC

36    Brett Baty    NYM

37    Spencer Steer    Cin

38    Joey Wendle-2B/SS    Mia

39    Bobby Dalbec-1B    Bos

40    Jace Peterson    Oak

2023 third base rankings: Jose Ramirez remains the definition of consistency

Outfield rankings

Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well. Ronald Acuña Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should also go in the top six overall.

Recovering from a knee injury and missing the first three weeks of the season, Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. played in just 119 games, recording 15 home runs and 29 stolen bases. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

1    Aaron Judge    NYY

2    Ronald Acuña Jr.    Atl

3    Julio Rodriguez    Sea

4    Kyle Tucker    Hou

5    Juan Soto    SD

5    Yordan Alvarez    Hou

7    Mookie Betts    LAD

8    Mike Trout    LAA

9    Fernando Tatis Jr.-SS    SD

10    Michael Harris II    Atl

11    Luis Robert    CWS

12    Randy Arozarena    TB

13    Adolis Garcia    Tex

14    Cedric Mullins    Bal

15    Kyle Schwarber    Phi

16    Teoscar Hernandez    Sea

17    Daulton Varsho-C    Tor

18    George Springer    Tor

19    Starling Marte    NYM

20    Eloy Jimenez    CWS

21    Byron Buxton    Min

22    Bryan Reynolds    Pit

23    Corbin Carroll    Ari

24    Tyler O'Neill    StL

25    MJ Melendez-C    KC

26    Jeff McNeil-2B    NYM

27    Nick Castellanos    Phi

28    Anthony Santander    Bal

29    Jake McCarthy    Ari

30    Taylor Ward    LAA

31    Giancarlo Stanton    NYY

32    Seiya Suzuki    ChC

33    Christian Yelich    Mil

34    Brandon Nimmo    NYM

35    Ian Happ    ChC

36    Steven Kwan    Cle

37    Kris Bryant    Col

38    Alex Verdugo    Bos

39    Andrew Vaughn-1B    CWS

40    Harrison Bader    NYY

41    Cody Bellinger    ChC

42    Whit Merrifield-2B    Tor

43    Hunter Renfroe    LAA

44    Lourdes Gurriel    Ari

45    Mitch Haniger    SF

46    Riley Greene    Det

47    Ramon Laureano    Oak

48    Oscar Gonzalez    Cle

49    Andrew Benintendi    CWS

50    Austin Hays    Bal

51    Wil Myers-1B    Cin

52    Manuel Margot    TB

53    Masataka Yoshida    Bos

54    Brandon Marsh    Phi

55    Joey Meneses-1B    Was

56    Jesse Winker    Mil

57    Trent Grisham    SD

58    Dylan Carlson    StL

59    Michael Conforto    SF

60    Esteury Ruiz    Oak

61    Max Kepler    Min

62    Michael Brantley    Hou

63    Joc Pederson    SF

64    Joey Gallo    Min

65    Mark Canha    NYM

66    Randal Grichuk    Col

67    Adam Duvall    Bos

68    Oscar Colas    CWS

69    Enrique Hernandez    Bos

70    Seth Brown-1B    Oak

71    Lars Nootbaar    StL

72    Leody Taveras    Tex

73    Trey Mancini-1B    ChC

74    Edward Olivares    KC

75    Charlie Blackmon    Col

76    Andrew McCutchen    Pit

77    Lane Thomas    Was

78    Austin Meadows    Det

79    Tommy Pham    NYM

80    Brendan Donovan-2B/3B    StL

81    Chris Taylor-2B    LAD

82    Chas McCormick    Hou

83    Bryan De La Cruz    Mia

84    Tony Kemp-2B    Oak

85    Jurickson Profar    FA

86    Jake Fraley    Cin

87    A.J. Pollock    Sea

88    Tyrone Taylor    Mil

89    Mike Yastrzemski    SF

90    Avisail Garcia    Mia

91    T.J. Friedl    Cin

92    Nolan Jones    Col

93    Marcell Ozuna    Atl

94    Akil Baddoo    Det

95    Alex Kirilloff    Min

96    Oswaldo Cabrera    NYY

97    Jorge Soler    Mia

98    Bubba Thompson    Tex

99    Juan Yepez    StL

100    Jarred Kelenic    Sea

2023 MLB outfield fantasy rankings: Is Ronald Acuña Jr. poised to overtake Aaron Judge?

Designated hitter rankings

Bolstered by Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez and Nelson Cruz, his year's crop of players who qualify only as a DH (by not playing 20 games at any position) is rather plentiful.

Shohei Ohtani's 80 home runs over the past two seasons are tied for the second-most in the majors, behind Aaron Judge's 101. Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

1    Shohei Ohtani    LAA

2    Bryce Harper    Phi

3    J.D. Martinez    LAD

4    Nelson Cruz    SD

5    Mitch Garver    Tex

6    Daniel Vogelbach    NYM

7    Matt Carpenter    SD

8    Shea Langeliers    Oak

9    Kyle Lewis    Ari

10  Miguel Cabrera    Det

2023 DH fantasy baseball rankings: Target Shohei Ohtani, stash Bryce Harper

Starting pitcher rankings

Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions on starting pitchers may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.

The Mets have spent lavishly on starting pitching the past two years, signing Max Scherzer last winter and Justin Verlander this offseason. Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports

1    Corbin Burnes    Mil

2    Gerrit Cole    NYY

3    Sandy Alcantara    Mia

4    Spencer Strider    Atl

5    Justin Verlander    NYM

6    Aaron Nola    Phi

7    Brandon Woodruff    Mil

8    Shane McClanahan    TB

9    Max Scherzer    NYM

10    Jacob deGrom    Tex

11    Kevin Gausman    Tor

12    Shane Bieber    Cle

13    Carlos Rodon    NYY

14    Dylan Cease    CWS

15    Max Fried    Atl

16    Shohei Ohtani    LAA

17    Yu Darvish    SD

18    Zack Wheeler    Phi

19    Alek Manoah    Tor

20    Julio Urias    LAD

21    Luis Castillo    Sea

22    Cristian Javier    Hou

23    Zac Gallen    Ari

24    Framber Valdez    Hou

25    Triston McKenzie    Cle

26    Clayton Kershaw    LAD

27    Logan Gilbert    Sea

28    Logan Webb    SF

29    Blake Snell    SD

30    Hunter Greene    Cin

31    Freddy Peralta    Mil

32    Robbie Ray    Sea

33    Luis Severino    NYY

34    George Kirby    Sea

35    Lance Lynn    CWS

36    Joe Ryan    Min

37    Joe Musgrove    SD

38    Jordan Montgomery    StL

39    Kyle Wright    Atl

40    Lucas Giolito    CWS

41    Tyler Glasnow    TB

42    Nestor Cortes    NYY

43    Chris Bassitt    Tor

44    Chris Sale    Bos

45    Tony Gonsolin    LAD

46    Brady Singer    KC

47    Reid Detmers    LAA

48    Kodai Senga    NYM

49    Nick Lodolo    Cin

50    Dustin May    LAD

51    Jeffrey Springs    TB

52    Jesus Luzardo    Mia

53    Drew Rasmussen    TB

54    Pablo Lopez    Min

55    Luis Garcia    Hou

56    Jack Flaherty    StL

57    Charlie Morton    Atl

58    Patrick Sandoval    LAA

59    Grayson Rodriguez    Bal

60    Nathan Eovaldi    Tex

61    Carlos Carrasco    NYM

6    Sonny Gray    Min

63    Jon Gray    Tex

64    Jameson Taillon    ChC

65    Marcus Stroman    ChC

66    Ranger Suarez    Phi

67    Zach Eflin    TB

68    Alex Cobb    SF

69    Tyler Anderson    LAA

70    Lance McCullers    Hou

71    Andrew Heaney    Tex

72    Trevor Rogers    Mia

73    Merrill Kelly    Ari

74    Miles Mikolas    StL

75    Hunter Brown    Hou

76    Tyler Mahle    Min

77    Ross Stripling    SF

78    Jose Urquidy    Hou

79    Roansy Contreras    Pit

80    Taijuan Walker    Phi

81    Cal Quantrill    Cle

82    Jose Quintana    NYM

83    Michael Kopech    CWS

84    Jose Berrios    Tor

85    Eduardo Rodriguez    Det

86    Kyle Bradish    Bal

87    Bailey Ober    Min

88    Aaron Civale    Cle

89    Edward Cabrera    Mia

90    Justin Steele    ChC

91    Ken Waldichuk    Oak

92    Eric Lauer    Mil

93    Steven Matz    StL

94    Alex Wood    SF

95    Mitch Keller    Pit

96    Jose Suarez    LAA

97    Kenta Maeda    Min

98    Corey Kluber    Bos

99    Sean Manaea    SF

100   MacKenzie Gore    Was

2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10

Relief pitcher rankings

As more MLB teams turn to closer committees, lock-down saves sources become more valuable. However, there's also a greater possibility of a setup man taking over as closer during the season .

Emmanuel Clase posted a stellar 1.36 ERA with a major league-leading 42 saves for the Guardians last season. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

1    Edwin Diaz    NYM

2    Emmanuel Clase    Cle

3    Josh Hader    SD

4    Ryan Pressly    Hou

5    Jordan Romano    Tor

6    Raisel Iglesias    Atl

7    Ryan Helsley    StL

8    Felix Bautista    Bal

9    Devin Williams    Mil

10    Camilo Doval    SF

11    Kenley Jansen    Bos

12    Clay Holmes    NYY

13    Alexis Diaz    Cin

14    David Bednar    Pit

15    Jhoan Duran    Min

16    Andres Muñoz    Sea

17    Pete Fairbanks    TB

18    Scott Barlow    KC

19    Seranthony Dominguez    Phi

20    Paul Sewald    Sea

21    Jose Leclerc    Tex

22    Dylan Floro    Mia

23    Evan Phillips    LAD

24    Daniel Bard    Col

25    Alex Lange    Det

26    Craig Kimbrel    Phi

27    Jorge Lopez    Min

28    Kendall Graveman    CWS

29    Giovanny Gallegos    StL

30    Jason Adam    TB

31    Taylor Rogers    SF

32    Kyle Finnegan    Was

33    Brandon Hughes    ChC

34    James Karinchak    Cle

35    Trevor May     Oak

Relief pitcher rankings: Lock-down closers are an endangered species

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your ultimate guide to fantasy baseball player rankings 2023: Top prospects at every position

