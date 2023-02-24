Your ultimate guide to fantasy baseball player rankings 2023: Top prospects at every position

The crack of the bat. The pop of the glove. The ding of the timer that signals you're on the clock. ... They're all among the unmistakable sounds of spring and they also serve as proof that fantasy baseball season is in the air.

Catcher rankings

An elite catcher can give fantasy teams a distinct edge on the competition, but thanks to some talented young backstops rising up through the ranks, the position seems to be deeper than ever this season.

The Orioles' Adley Rutschman excels on both offense and defense, guaranteeing him the lion's share of the playing time in Baltimore. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

1 J.T. Realmuto Phi

2 Will Smith LAD

3 Adley Rutschman Bal

4 Daulton Varsho-OF Tor

5 Salvador Perez KC

6 Willson Contreras StL

7 Alejandro Kirk Tor

8 MJ Melendez-OF KC

9 Sean Murphy Atl

10 Tyler Stephenson Cin

11 William Contreras Mil

12 Danny Jansen Tor

13 Cal Raleigh Sea

14 Travis d'Arnaud Atl

15 Christian Vazquez Min

16 Keibert Ruiz Was

17 Gabriel Moreno Ari

18 Yasmani Grandal CWS

19 Eric Haase Det

20 Jonah Heim Tex

21 Christian Bethancourt-1B TB

22 Carson Kelly Ari

23 Jose Trevino NYY

24 Austin Nola SD

25 Elias Diaz Col

26 Reese McGuire Bos

27 Francisco Mejia TB

28 Logan O'Hoppe LAA

29 Bo Naylor Cle

30 Joey Bart SF

First base rankings

First base is traditionally a position where fantasy teams can find plenty of power. But if you miss out on the elite ones, there's still plenty of production available in the middle-to-late rounds.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit .317 with 35 home runs, 115 RBI and 106 runs scored in winning the 2022 NL MVP award. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tor

2 Freddie Freeman LAD

3 Pete Alonso NYM

4 Paul Goldschmidt StL

5 Matt Olson Atl

6 Jose Abreu Hou

7 Vinnie Pasquantino KC

8 C.J. Cron Col

9 Rhys Hoskins Phi

10 Nathaniel Lowe Tex

11 Ryan Mountcastle Bal

12 Ty France Sea

13 Anthony Rizzo NYY

14 Christian Walker Ari

15 Brandon Drury-2B/3B LAA

16 Luis Arraez-2B Mia

17 Andrew Vaughn-OF CWS

18 Jose Miranda-3B Min

19 Josh Bell Cle

20 DJ LeMahieu-2B/3B NYY

21 Rowdy Tellez Mil

22 Wil Myers-OF Cin

23 Jake Cronenworth-2B SD

24 Triston Casas Bos

25 Joey Meneses-OF Was

26 Miguel Vargas LAD

27 Seth Brown-OF Oak

28 Josh Naylor Cle

29 Brandon Belt Tor

30 Jared Walsh LAA

31 Trey Mancini-OF ChC

32 Spencer Torkelson Det

33 Wilmer Flores-2B/3B SF

34 Isaac Paredes-2B/3B TB

35 Garrett Cooper Mia

36 Joey Votto Cin

37 Matt Mervis Chc

38 Bobby Dalbec-3B Bos

39 Carlos Santana Pit

40 Harold Ramirez TB

Second base rankings

Two players stand out above the crowd at second base . Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve combine power and speed at a position where most fantasy managers have to choose one or the other.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit an even .300 last season with 28 home runs, 18 stolen bases and 103 runs scored. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports

1 Marcus Semien Tex

2 Jose Altuve Hou

3 Jazz Chisholm Mia

4 Andres Gimenez Cle

5 Ozzie Albies Atl

6 Tommy Edman-SS StL

7 Max Muncy-3B LAD

8 Jeff McNeil-OF NYM

9 Gleyber Torres NYY

10 Vaughn Grissom Atl

11 Brandon Drury-1B/3B LAA

12 Luis Arraez-1B Mia

13 Brandon Lowe TB

14 Josh Rojas-3B Ari

15 Ketel Marte Ari

16 Whit Merrifield-OF Tor

17 DJ LeMahieu-1B/3B NYY

18 Jonathan India Cin

19 Jorge Polanco Min

20 Luis Urias-SS/3B Mil

21 Jake Cronenworth-1B SD

22 Brendan Rodgers Col

23 Jean Segura Mia

24 Bryson Stott-SS Phi

25 Thairo Estrada-SS SF

26 Ha-seong Kim-SS SD

27 Chris Taylor-OF LAD

28 Brendan Donovan-3B/OF StL

29 Kolten Wong Sea

30 Jon Berti-3B Mia

31 Wilmer Flores-1B/3B SF

32 Christopher Morel-OF ChC

33 Isaac Paredes-1B/3B TB

34 Luis Rengifo-3B LAA

35 Trevor Story Bos

36 Tony Kemp-OF Oak

37 Luis Garcia-SS Was

38 Nick Gordon-OF Min

39 Aledmys Diaz-OF Oak

40 Christian Arroyo Bos

Shortstop rankings

The biggest question at shortstop is how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension that will carry over into this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't play at all in the majors last season due to injuries and a PED suspension, but his 42 home runs led the NL in 2021. Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Sports

1 Trea Turner Phi

2 Bo Bichette Tor

3 Francisco Lindor NYM

4 Fernando Tatis Jr.-OF SD

5 Bobby Witt Jr.-3B KC

6 Corey Seager Tex

7 Xander Bogaerts SD

8 Dansby Swanson ChC

9 Tim Anderson CWS

10 Wander Franco TB

11 Tommy Edman-2B StL

12 Carlos Correa Min

13 Oneil Cruz Pit

14 Jeremy Peña Hou

15 Willy Adames Mil

16 Amed Rosario Cle

17 Adalberto Mondesi Bos

18 Nico Hoerner ChC

19 Javier Baez Det

20 Luis Urias-2B/3B Mil

21 Bryson Stott-2B Phi

22 Thairo Estrada-2B SF

23 Ha-seong Kim-2B SD

24 CJ Abrams Was

25 Oswald Peraza NYY

26 Elvis Andrus CWS

27 Miguel Rojas LAD

28 Jorge Mateo Bal

29 Luis Garcia-2B Was

30 Kyle Farmer-3B Min

31 Royce Lewis Min

32 J.P. Crawford Sea

33 Brandon Crawford SF

34 Ezequiel Tovar Col

35 Isiah Kiner-Falefa NYY

36 Joey Wendle-2B/3B Mia

37 Elly De La Cruz Cin

38 Anthony Volpe NYY

39 Paul DeJong StL

40 Jose Iglesias free agent

Third base rankings

After the top six or seven, the talent level at third base drops off quickly. If you don't pounce early, you face the possibility of waiting until much later to fill the position.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has averaged 32 homers, 104 RBI and 26 stolen bases over the past four full seasons. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

1 Jose Ramirez Cle

2 Manny Machado SD

3 Rafael Devers Bos

4 Bobby Witt Jr.-SS KC

5 Austin Riley Atl

6 Nolan Arenado StL

7 Alex Bregman Hou

8 Gunnar Henderson Bal

9 Max Muncy-2B LAD

10 Eugenio Suarez Sea

11 Matt Chapman Tor

12 Alec Bohm Phi

13 Brandon Drury-1B/2B LAA

14 Jose Miranda-1B Min

15 Ke'Bryan Hayes Pit

16 Josh Rojas-2B Ari

17 DJ LeMahieu-1B/2B NYY

18 Ryan McMahon Col

19 Anthony Rendon LAA

20 Luis Urias-2B/SS Mil

21 Justin Turner Bos

22 Jordan Walker StL

23 Yandy Diaz TB

24 Yoan Moncada CWS

25 Eduardo Escobar NYM

26 Brendan Donovan-2B/OF StL

27 Josh Jung Tex

28 Jon Berti-2B Mia

29 Jeimer Candelario Was

30 Josh Donaldson NYY

31 Wilmer Flores-1B/2B SF

32 Isaac Paredes-1B/2B TB

33 Luis Rengifo-2B LAA

34 Kyle Farmer-SS Min

35 Patrick Wisdom ChC

36 Brett Baty NYM

37 Spencer Steer Cin

38 Joey Wendle-2B/SS Mia

39 Bobby Dalbec-1B Bos

40 Jace Peterson Oak

Outfield rankings

Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well. Ronald Acuña Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should also go in the top six overall.

Recovering from a knee injury and missing the first three weeks of the season, Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. played in just 119 games, recording 15 home runs and 29 stolen bases. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

1 Aaron Judge NYY

2 Ronald Acuña Jr. Atl

3 Julio Rodriguez Sea

4 Kyle Tucker Hou

5 Juan Soto SD

5 Yordan Alvarez Hou

7 Mookie Betts LAD

8 Mike Trout LAA

9 Fernando Tatis Jr.-SS SD

10 Michael Harris II Atl

11 Luis Robert CWS

12 Randy Arozarena TB

13 Adolis Garcia Tex

14 Cedric Mullins Bal

15 Kyle Schwarber Phi

16 Teoscar Hernandez Sea

17 Daulton Varsho-C Tor

18 George Springer Tor

19 Starling Marte NYM

20 Eloy Jimenez CWS

21 Byron Buxton Min

22 Bryan Reynolds Pit

23 Corbin Carroll Ari

24 Tyler O'Neill StL

25 MJ Melendez-C KC

26 Jeff McNeil-2B NYM

27 Nick Castellanos Phi

28 Anthony Santander Bal

29 Jake McCarthy Ari

30 Taylor Ward LAA

31 Giancarlo Stanton NYY

32 Seiya Suzuki ChC

33 Christian Yelich Mil

34 Brandon Nimmo NYM

35 Ian Happ ChC

36 Steven Kwan Cle

37 Kris Bryant Col

38 Alex Verdugo Bos

39 Andrew Vaughn-1B CWS

40 Harrison Bader NYY

41 Cody Bellinger ChC

42 Whit Merrifield-2B Tor

43 Hunter Renfroe LAA

44 Lourdes Gurriel Ari

45 Mitch Haniger SF

46 Riley Greene Det

47 Ramon Laureano Oak

48 Oscar Gonzalez Cle

49 Andrew Benintendi CWS

50 Austin Hays Bal

51 Wil Myers-1B Cin

52 Manuel Margot TB

53 Masataka Yoshida Bos

54 Brandon Marsh Phi

55 Joey Meneses-1B Was

56 Jesse Winker Mil

57 Trent Grisham SD

58 Dylan Carlson StL

59 Michael Conforto SF

60 Esteury Ruiz Oak

61 Max Kepler Min

62 Michael Brantley Hou

63 Joc Pederson SF

64 Joey Gallo Min

65 Mark Canha NYM

66 Randal Grichuk Col

67 Adam Duvall Bos

68 Oscar Colas CWS

69 Enrique Hernandez Bos

70 Seth Brown-1B Oak

71 Lars Nootbaar StL

72 Leody Taveras Tex

73 Trey Mancini-1B ChC

74 Edward Olivares KC

75 Charlie Blackmon Col

76 Andrew McCutchen Pit

77 Lane Thomas Was

78 Austin Meadows Det

79 Tommy Pham NYM

80 Brendan Donovan-2B/3B StL

81 Chris Taylor-2B LAD

82 Chas McCormick Hou

83 Bryan De La Cruz Mia

84 Tony Kemp-2B Oak

85 Jurickson Profar FA

86 Jake Fraley Cin

87 A.J. Pollock Sea

88 Tyrone Taylor Mil

89 Mike Yastrzemski SF

90 Avisail Garcia Mia

91 T.J. Friedl Cin

92 Nolan Jones Col

93 Marcell Ozuna Atl

94 Akil Baddoo Det

95 Alex Kirilloff Min

96 Oswaldo Cabrera NYY

97 Jorge Soler Mia

98 Bubba Thompson Tex

99 Juan Yepez StL

100 Jarred Kelenic Sea

Designated hitter rankings

Bolstered by Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez and Nelson Cruz, his year's crop of players who qualify only as a DH (by not playing 20 games at any position) is rather plentiful.

Shohei Ohtani's 80 home runs over the past two seasons are tied for the second-most in the majors, behind Aaron Judge's 101. Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

1 Shohei Ohtani LAA

2 Bryce Harper Phi

3 J.D. Martinez LAD

4 Nelson Cruz SD

5 Mitch Garver Tex

6 Daniel Vogelbach NYM

7 Matt Carpenter SD

8 Shea Langeliers Oak

9 Kyle Lewis Ari

10 Miguel Cabrera Det

Starting pitcher rankings

Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions on starting pitchers may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.

The Mets have spent lavishly on starting pitching the past two years, signing Max Scherzer last winter and Justin Verlander this offseason. Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports

1 Corbin Burnes Mil

2 Gerrit Cole NYY

3 Sandy Alcantara Mia

4 Spencer Strider Atl

5 Justin Verlander NYM

6 Aaron Nola Phi

7 Brandon Woodruff Mil

8 Shane McClanahan TB

9 Max Scherzer NYM

10 Jacob deGrom Tex

11 Kevin Gausman Tor

12 Shane Bieber Cle

13 Carlos Rodon NYY

14 Dylan Cease CWS

15 Max Fried Atl

16 Shohei Ohtani LAA

17 Yu Darvish SD

18 Zack Wheeler Phi

19 Alek Manoah Tor

20 Julio Urias LAD

21 Luis Castillo Sea

22 Cristian Javier Hou

23 Zac Gallen Ari

24 Framber Valdez Hou

25 Triston McKenzie Cle

26 Clayton Kershaw LAD

27 Logan Gilbert Sea

28 Logan Webb SF

29 Blake Snell SD

30 Hunter Greene Cin

31 Freddy Peralta Mil

32 Robbie Ray Sea

33 Luis Severino NYY

34 George Kirby Sea

35 Lance Lynn CWS

36 Joe Ryan Min

37 Joe Musgrove SD

38 Jordan Montgomery StL

39 Kyle Wright Atl

40 Lucas Giolito CWS

41 Tyler Glasnow TB

42 Nestor Cortes NYY

43 Chris Bassitt Tor

44 Chris Sale Bos

45 Tony Gonsolin LAD

46 Brady Singer KC

47 Reid Detmers LAA

48 Kodai Senga NYM

49 Nick Lodolo Cin

50 Dustin May LAD

51 Jeffrey Springs TB

52 Jesus Luzardo Mia

53 Drew Rasmussen TB

54 Pablo Lopez Min

55 Luis Garcia Hou

56 Jack Flaherty StL

57 Charlie Morton Atl

58 Patrick Sandoval LAA

59 Grayson Rodriguez Bal

60 Nathan Eovaldi Tex

61 Carlos Carrasco NYM

6 Sonny Gray Min

63 Jon Gray Tex

64 Jameson Taillon ChC

65 Marcus Stroman ChC

66 Ranger Suarez Phi

67 Zach Eflin TB

68 Alex Cobb SF

69 Tyler Anderson LAA

70 Lance McCullers Hou

71 Andrew Heaney Tex

72 Trevor Rogers Mia

73 Merrill Kelly Ari

74 Miles Mikolas StL

75 Hunter Brown Hou

76 Tyler Mahle Min

77 Ross Stripling SF

78 Jose Urquidy Hou

79 Roansy Contreras Pit

80 Taijuan Walker Phi

81 Cal Quantrill Cle

82 Jose Quintana NYM

83 Michael Kopech CWS

84 Jose Berrios Tor

85 Eduardo Rodriguez Det

86 Kyle Bradish Bal

87 Bailey Ober Min

88 Aaron Civale Cle

89 Edward Cabrera Mia

90 Justin Steele ChC

91 Ken Waldichuk Oak

92 Eric Lauer Mil

93 Steven Matz StL

94 Alex Wood SF

95 Mitch Keller Pit

96 Jose Suarez LAA

97 Kenta Maeda Min

98 Corey Kluber Bos

99 Sean Manaea SF

100 MacKenzie Gore Was

Relief pitcher rankings

As more MLB teams turn to closer committees, lock-down saves sources become more valuable. However, there's also a greater possibility of a setup man taking over as closer during the season .

Emmanuel Clase posted a stellar 1.36 ERA with a major league-leading 42 saves for the Guardians last season. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

1 Edwin Diaz NYM

2 Emmanuel Clase Cle

3 Josh Hader SD

4 Ryan Pressly Hou

5 Jordan Romano Tor

6 Raisel Iglesias Atl

7 Ryan Helsley StL

8 Felix Bautista Bal

9 Devin Williams Mil

10 Camilo Doval SF

11 Kenley Jansen Bos

12 Clay Holmes NYY

13 Alexis Diaz Cin

14 David Bednar Pit

15 Jhoan Duran Min

16 Andres Muñoz Sea

17 Pete Fairbanks TB

18 Scott Barlow KC

19 Seranthony Dominguez Phi

20 Paul Sewald Sea

21 Jose Leclerc Tex

22 Dylan Floro Mia

23 Evan Phillips LAD

24 Daniel Bard Col

25 Alex Lange Det

26 Craig Kimbrel Phi

27 Jorge Lopez Min

28 Kendall Graveman CWS

29 Giovanny Gallegos StL

30 Jason Adam TB

31 Taylor Rogers SF

32 Kyle Finnegan Was

33 Brandon Hughes ChC

34 James Karinchak Cle

35 Trevor May Oak

