Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Foreclosure Auction on Georgia Home Canceled

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alpharetta, Georgia, home will no longer be auctioned on March 7 since the property is in foreclosure . On Feb. 22, Brock & Scott, PLLC canceled Kim's auction for her sprawling five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house. The firm refused to explain the reason for the cancellation but said no new date was set, Entertainment Tonight reported. Earlier this week, Fulton County posted a foreclosure notice informing the public that Truist Bank would auction off the mansion at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 7. According to the notice of foreclosure obtained by ET , the foreclosure is due to Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann , defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they borrowed to buy their home on Oct. 23, 2012.

A representative from the Fulton County Tax Assessor's Office, who did not oversee the foreclosure in question, told Page Six that the property has a number of outstanding fees, including penalties, that need to be paid, including the property's multimillion-dollar mortgage. As part of her Bravo series, Don't Be Tardy , she gave viewers a tour of her home back in 2015. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media in November to address "haters" who were suggesting that she sold her Atlanta home for a mere $257,000, according to reports. "OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said in a video that was taken by the Instagram account @BravoHousewives (via People )." If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

In addition, Kim went on to say that she would be there for Christmas as well as for her birthday in May. "So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates? I'm here until I f-- want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time." In addition, the reality star and her husband, Kroy, have had financial difficulties in the past as well. In October 2022, Page Six reported that the couple faced foreclosure for the same home in 2014. The lien owed at the time was $10,567.67 on the house. According to court documents the outlet previously obtained, the debt was eventually settled in June 2021.