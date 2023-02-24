Mike Pence declined invitation to CPAC 2023: Report



F ormer Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly declined an invitation to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference next week.

Pence, who did not attend last year's CPAC in Orlando, Florida, declined to speak at the 2023 event in National Harbor, Maryland, per a report from ABC News.

He last spoke at CPAC in 2020.

KARI LAKE SELECTED TO SPEAK AT CPAC RONALD REAGAN DINNER

The former vice president joins the ranks of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as a figure widely seen as a potential presidential candidate who is not attending the conference. Declared presidential candidates Donald Trump , Nikki Haley , and Vivek Ramaswamy are all listed as confirmed speakers for the conference.

Pence's decision not to attend the conference organized by the American Conservative Union comes a month after ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp was accused of sexually assaulting an aide to former GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. An anonymous person filed a $9.4 million suit against Schlapp, who denies the allegations against him.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



CPAC 2023 is set for March 1-4 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor. It's the first time the event will be hosted in the Washington, D.C., area since 2020.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Ronald Reagan dinner at the conference. A spokesperson for CPAC called Lake "a breath of fresh air into conservative politics" and said they "can’t wait to have her liven up our CPAC stage at the Ronald Reagan Dinner."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner has reached out to CPAC for comment.