Tennessee lawmakers working to expand gun types residents can carry

Lawmakers i n Tennessee are working to pass legislation that would expand the types of firearms that gun owners in the Volunteer State can legally carry with proper carry permits.

House Bill 1005 would broaden a current Tennessee law that restricts permitted gun owners to only carry handguns in public, according to a report.

This new legislation would allow permit holders reportedly to carry a much wider variety of firearms.

"This bill renames enhanced and concealed handgun carry permits as enhanced and concealed firearm carry permits," according to the bill summary.

"Under present law, a person with a handgun carry permit may possess a handgun the entire year while on the premises of a refuge, public hunting area, wildlife management area, or, to the extent permitted by federal law, national forest land maintained by the state. This bill extends this authorization to allow possession of a firearm in such circumstance."

While the bill has wide support from many gun rights activists, there are objectors, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who are wary of residents carrying semi-automatic firearms and other powerful guns, the report noted.

The legislation is slated to be discussed on March 1 before the House Civil Justice Committee, according to the report.