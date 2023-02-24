Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WashingtonExaminer

FTC abandons suit blocking Meta acquisition of VR developer

By Christopher Hutton,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RykZ_0kz2WKj100

T he Federal Trade Commission dismissed its suit blocking Meta's acquisition of a virtual reality developer, marking the latest loss for the Lina Khan-led agency and its new aggressive approach to antitrust .

The FTC dismissed the suit on Friday, which was to appear before an administrative court. The federal regulator lost the case initially when a federal district judge ruled against a preliminary injunction to block Meta's acquisition of Within. While the agency was given time to appeal the case if desired, it declined to do so less than a week after.

$930 BILLION CREDIT CARD DEBT LEAVES MILLENNIALS AND GEN X IN TIGHT SPOT

FTC Chairwoman Khan has adopted a more aggressive approach to antitrust about Big Tech companies since her appointment. She was told by FTC staff not to block Meta but continued forward despite the warnings.

Meta attempted to acquire Within in October 2021 as part of its more extensive efforts to rebrand as a "metaverse" company. The FTC blocked the purchase in July and claimed that Meta was establishing a monopoly over the virtual reality market through the acquisition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

While most commissioners supported the decision, staff members at the FTC were hesitant on the matter and opposed the lawsuit.

The FTC is still moving to block Microsoft's acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Manchin puts GOP on brink of major win over Democrats by opposing DC crime law
Washington, DC2 days ago
Stimulus update: Direct payment applications for checks worth up to $302 will open tomorrow
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Stimulus update: Direct payment worth up to $400 to be available for Massachusetts residents in 14 days
Chelsea, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MS-13 gang murder of Maryland autistic woman sparks investigation of Biden administration
Aberdeen, MD2 days ago
Lightfoot is out: Chicago mayor out four years after breaking onto scene as rising star
Chicago, IL1 day ago
New York City plans to dole out $21,500 each to 2020 Black Lives Matter protesters
New York City, NY1 day ago
Kidnapped woman escapes driving away with hands bound and face covered: Police
Saint Johnsbury, VT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy