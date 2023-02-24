FTC abandons suit blocking Meta acquisition of VR developer

T he Federal Trade Commission dismissed its suit blocking Meta's acquisition of a virtual reality developer, marking the latest loss for the Lina Khan-led agency and its new aggressive approach to antitrust .

The FTC dismissed the suit on Friday, which was to appear before an administrative court. The federal regulator lost the case initially when a federal district judge ruled against a preliminary injunction to block Meta's acquisition of Within. While the agency was given time to appeal the case if desired, it declined to do so less than a week after.

FTC Chairwoman Khan has adopted a more aggressive approach to antitrust about Big Tech companies since her appointment. She was told by FTC staff not to block Meta but continued forward despite the warnings.

Meta attempted to acquire Within in October 2021 as part of its more extensive efforts to rebrand as a "metaverse" company. The FTC blocked the purchase in July and claimed that Meta was establishing a monopoly over the virtual reality market through the acquisition.

While most commissioners supported the decision, staff members at the FTC were hesitant on the matter and opposed the lawsuit.

The FTC is still moving to block Microsoft's acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard.