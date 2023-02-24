On The Menu: Louisiana Charlie's in Long Beach offers delicious New Orleans-style Cajun food

If you weren't able to make it to New Orleans this week for Mardi Gras, you can head to Louisiana Charlie's in Long Beach for some authentic Cajun cuisine.

Located in Shoreline Village overlooking Long Beach Harbor, you can grab a bib and feast on classic Cajun and barbecue dishes such as shrimp and grits, gumbo, crab legs and more.

Named after owner Shanda Laurent's father, the restaurant celebrates Laurent's family's rich culture and history in Louisiana.

"So, we took a lot of family recipes," Laurent said. "And, put it all together. And, voila! Louisiana Charlie's."

The restaurant also offers more rare Cajun menu items such as alligator legs, jambalaya, catfish and slow-smoked ribs that fall off the bone.

Customers can even try their best-seller gumbo fries, which are seasoned fries topped with a layer of cheese and their delicious gumbo.

"Even our small size feeds like two to three people," Laurent said.

For dessert, customers can finish things off with a peach cobbler or a banana pudding. And, if you are in the mood for a drink with your meal, Louisiana Charlie's offers colorful and creative cocktails and mocktails.

The restaurant not only offers amazing food, but is also a source of pride for Laurent, who said she always does her best work in the hopes of receiving good feedback.

In this case, being nominated for "On The Menu" was a sweet reward, Laurent said.

"You do your best. You put out your best work, and you just hope that people are receptive to it," Laurent said. "And when you hear the good things, or for someone to nominate, that is just amazing."

Louisiana Charlie's is open seven days a week and has locations in both Long Beach and San Diego.