How to give supplies to East Palestine in the Ohio Valley

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Friday marks three weeks that residents of the small village have faced uncertainty about their homes, their water and their environment.

But Bellaire Christian Church is committing to bringing a small bit of stability back to their lives.

They’ve arranged a collection of bottled water, paper towels and Dawn dish soap, with help from the Belmont County Salvation Army.

Starting Monday, you can bring any of those items to the Salvation Army’s headquarters at 315 37th St. in Bellaire.

The combined generosity of the Ohio Valley will be taken up to lieutenants in Salem, who have never left the derailment site.

They’ve been there since the beginning of the disaster. And they’re going to continue to be there until the end of the disaster. We’re just trying to support them. Major Louis Patrick, Executive Director, Belmont County Salvation Army

The whole Ohio Valley is a very generous place. We’ve always helped each other, and going all the way back to the Shadyside flood where I was on the fire department, we received help from everybody, we want to return that favor. Tom Ferguson, Sr. Elder and Chairman of the Board, Bellaire Christian Church

The dish soap will be used to clean sediment off of animals.

You can also write a check to the Salvation Army for the efforts…just put East Palestine in the memo line.

