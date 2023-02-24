Open in App
Bellaire, OH
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

How to give supplies to East Palestine in the Ohio Valley

By Colin Roose,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPmUE_0kz2TRlV00

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Friday marks three weeks that residents of the small village have faced uncertainty about their homes, their water and their environment.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

But Bellaire Christian Church is committing to bringing a small bit of stability back to their lives.

They’ve arranged a collection of bottled water, paper towels and Dawn dish soap, with help from the Belmont County Salvation Army.

Starting Monday, you can bring any of those items to the Salvation Army’s headquarters at 315 37th St. in Bellaire.

The combined generosity of the Ohio Valley will be taken up to lieutenants in Salem, who have never left the derailment site.

They’ve been there since the beginning of the disaster. And they’re going to continue to be there until the end of the disaster. We’re just trying to support them.

Major Louis Patrick, Executive Director, Belmont County Salvation Army

The whole Ohio Valley is a very generous place. We’ve always helped each other, and going all the way back to the Shadyside flood where I was on the fire department, we received help from everybody, we want to return that favor.

Tom Ferguson, Sr. Elder and Chairman of the Board, Bellaire Christian Church

The dish soap will be used to clean sediment off of animals.

You can also write a check to the Salvation Army for the efforts…just put East Palestine in the memo line.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Contaminated derailment soil now a concern for people in another Ohio town
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Belmont County church hopes to ease uncertainty in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Firefighters find over 50 animals, including foxes and snakes, in Ohio house
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor Elliott says business will be booming when TBT comes to town
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Southwestern Energy employees spent the day helping YWCA Wheeling get ready for multi-million dollar renovations
Wheeling, WV22 hours ago
Medic bags distributed to West Virginia’s EMS workforce
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Person dies at former National Steel site on Frontier property in West Virginia
Weirton, WV1 day ago
Millions of dollars and hundreds of orange barrels mean lots of construction in Moundsville
Moundsville, WV1 day ago
Free medic bags given out in West Virginia
New Martinsville, WV2 days ago
Ohio County home destroyed in fire, family safe
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
Women’s Giving Circle awards grants totaling more than $42,000
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
150 years of downtown department stores remembered
Wheeling, WV27 minutes ago
Woodsdale Elementary School unveils upgrades, security improvements at open house
Wheeling, WV18 hours ago
Bethany College education program still accredited, pausing for a year for improvements
Bethany, WV23 hours ago
Ohio Senators introduce The Railway Safety Act to prevent future train disasters
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Basketball tourism hits Wheeling with the MEC tournament
Wheeling, WV23 hours ago
Central Boys Take Sectional Opener
Wheeling, WV18 hours ago
Lane of Fairmont road to be closed for several months
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
United Way hopes Match Madness nets a slam dunk
Wheeling, WV22 hours ago
River Advances To District Final
Strasburg, OH1 day ago
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH1 day ago
West Liberty’s Bryce Butler Repeats As MEC Player Of The Year
West Liberty, WV1 day ago
Jefferson County, Ohio house fire ruled arson; $5,000 reward
Rayland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy