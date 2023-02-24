Open in App
Killeen, TX
KLST/KSAN

Killeen ISD fires substitute teacher after racial slurs caught on video

By Dean Wetherbee,

5 days ago

Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Independent School District has fired a substitute teacher after a video surfaced of the woman using a racial slur. The district has not released the name of the person.

A viewer sent the video to FOX 44 News. In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “My question is, and don’t get offended, why is it okay for you guys to call each other n******?”

The woman was working at Chaparral High School at the time the video was shot.

KISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya says the district immediately launched an investigation after learning of the inappropriate comment.

Maya says the comments made by the individual do not support the core values of the district and will not be tolerated.

The district says it regrets this incident and it is committed to handling situation like this quickly. The Chaparral High School administration has reportedly contacted the parents of the students who were in the classroom.

