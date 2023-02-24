How much aid has the US provided to Ukraine? Here’s a breakdown

“$113 billion is a lot of money but in the context of the whole federal budget, which is well over $3 trillion, it’s not as big,” said Steve Ellis, President for Taxpayers for Common Sense, which is a national budget watchdog group.
Ellis said tracking this money is key and that’s why he’s glad to see Congress also set aside money for oversight.
“Making sure that the money is being spent wisely and appropriately,” said Ellis. “Because as soon as it’s not, then then all of a sudden it becomes a real question as to is this a wise use of federal resources?”
A State Department spokesperson said this response is boosting advancing Ukraine’s overall security while the country is still at war against Russia.
Friday, President Biden also met virtually the G-7 leaders and the President of Ukraine. Officials say they’re reaffirming their support for the country for as long as it takes.
