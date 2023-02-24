IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R Pizzuto, IDOC #23721, with a death warrant at 11:54 a.m. Friday.

Second Judicial District Judge Michelle M. Evans issued the warrant Friday morning.

The warrant schedules Pizzuto’s execution for Mar. 23, 2023.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt has informed the Board of Correction, the Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office that the Department is not in possession of the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection. Efforts to lawfully source chemicals are ongoing.

Director Tewalt has suspended implementation of SOP 135.02.01.001, Execution Procedures, except for those portions that ensure Pizzuto’s due process rights are protected, until such time as he anticipates a change in the material ability to carry out an execution. IDOC has developed and will implement a housing plan and other procedures for Pizzuto consistent with Idaho Code.

Due to ongoing litigation, IDOC will have no further comment on the matter at this time.