14-year-old student found with gun at Durham's Jordan High School, sheriff says

A student was found with a gun at Jordan High School, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer received a tip that a student had a gun on campus just before 3:45 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown.
Deputies said a few moments later, they found a 14- year-old boy with a gun and secured the weapon. SEE ALSO: Extra security at Millbrook high after juvenile had AR-15 on campus
"While I'm glad the lesson 'See Something, Say Something' is getting across to our students, it's disheartening that young people believe they need to solve their problems with a gun. Thankfully, in this instance, no one was injured or killed," Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.
The lockdown has been lifted.
The case remains under investigation, the sheriff said. ALSO SEE: 'Stop the violence': Hillside HS students demand change through the arts on stage
