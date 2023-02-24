14-year-old student found with gun at Durham's Jordan High School, sheriff says

A student was found with a gun at Jordan High School, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer received a tip that a student had a gun on campus just before 3:45 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown.

Deputies said a few moments later, they found a 14- year-old boy with a gun and secured the weapon.

"While I'm glad the lesson 'See Something, Say Something' is getting across to our students, it's disheartening that young people believe they need to solve their problems with a gun. Thankfully, in this instance, no one was injured or killed," Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

The lockdown has been lifted.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff said.