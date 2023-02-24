Open in App
Lompoc, CA
Flash flood warning issued for Santa Barbara and Lompoc

By Lily Dallow,

5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Santa Barbara and Lompoc until 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

The following is from the NWS:

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a:

* Flash Flood Warning for... Santa Barbara County in southwestern California... Southern Ventura County in southwestern California...

* Until 1000 PM PST Friday.

* At 216 PM PST, Heavy rainfall continues to spread across the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding will be limited to locations below snow levels, which will fall from 4,500 feet to 3,000 feet tonight. Flash flooding is expected to worsen into the evening hours.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Public reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, burn scars, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Shallow landslides and mudslides are expected.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Lompoc, Fillmore, Ojai, Montecito, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Carpinteria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Summerland, Isla Vista, Rincon Point and La Conchita. This includes all recent burn scars.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out the following message at 2:42 p.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Santa Barbara County south coast, mid county, interior mountains, and areas to the east of Santa Maria. Avoid recent burn areas, creeks & streams. If you are in one of these areas, seek shelter or high ground immediately.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

