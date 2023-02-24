Detroit Lions sign former NC A&T star Mac McCain

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of cornerback Mac McCain on February 23rd, 2023.

After going undrafted out of NC A&T, McMain was picked up by the Denver Broncos as a free agent.

He was later signed by the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp and played in one game in Philly before landing back in Denver via a waiver claim, but he would make his way back to the Eagles after being waived in Denver a second time.

Now Celebration Bowl champion will make his way to Detriot as he continues to look for his NFL home.

McCain was also signed by an HBCU alum. Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T State University in 2002 and was a team captain on the 1999 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Black College Football National Championship team for North Carolina A&T.

Holmes hasn’t shied away from acquiring HBCU talent in his GM role with the Lions. The Tampa, Florida native drafted Jackson State’s James Houston IV in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Houston would earn his way on the field after 11 weeks on the practice squad and finished the year as one of the top rookie defenders, finishing the season with 11 tackles and 8 sacks in only 7 games.

Mac McCain’s performance at North Carolina A&T

Making his rookie debut in 2017, McCain was an explosive impact for the Aggies. As a starter, Mac had six interceptions; three resulting in touchdowns. His most notable interceptions were against Morgan State, deeming him MEAC’s rookie of week. With a total of 247 yards, Mac was ranked eighth in the nation for interceptions.

Going into 2018, McMain racked up 37 total tackles, two interceptions and broke up eight passes. He was named first all-team MEAC, sophomore All-American by Hero Sports, and MEAC defensive player of the week after a completing 11 solo tackles against East Carolina. But Mac was hit with a knee injury making him miss the remainder of the season.

For his last season with the Aggies, Mac McCain earned second-team All MEAC and Buch Buchanan Award Watch List after completing 26 tackles, and two forced fumbles. After COVID canceled the 2020 season, McMain made the decision to take his talents to the NFL.

The post Detroit Lions sign former NC A&T star Mac McCain appeared first on HBCU Gameday .