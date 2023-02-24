Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
HBCU Gameday

Detroit Lions sign former NC A&T star Mac McCain

By Domonique Whitehurst,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd6Oq_0kz2RkNA00

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of cornerback Mac McCain on February 23rd, 2023.

After going undrafted out of NC A&T, McMain was picked up by the Denver Broncos as a free agent.

He was later signed by the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp and played in one game in Philly before landing back in Denver via a waiver claim, but he would make his way back to the Eagles after being waived in Denver a second time.

Now Celebration Bowl champion will make his way to Detriot as he continues to look for his NFL home.

McCain was also signed by an HBCU alum. Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T State University in 2002 and was a team captain on the 1999 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Black College Football National Championship team for North Carolina A&T.

Holmes hasn’t shied away from acquiring HBCU talent in his GM role with the Lions. The Tampa, Florida native drafted Jackson State’s James Houston IV in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Houston would earn his way on the field after 11 weeks on the practice squad and finished the year as one of the top rookie defenders, finishing the season with 11 tackles and 8 sacks in only 7 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgHXD_0kz2RkNA00

Mac McCain’s performance at North Carolina A&T

Making his rookie debut in 2017, McCain was an explosive impact for the Aggies. As a starter, Mac had six interceptions; three resulting in touchdowns. His most notable interceptions were against Morgan State, deeming him MEAC’s rookie of week. With a total of 247 yards, Mac was ranked eighth in the nation for interceptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBLo9_0kz2RkNA00

Going into 2018, McMain racked up 37 total tackles, two interceptions and broke up eight passes. He was named first all-team MEAC, sophomore All-American by Hero Sports, and MEAC defensive player of the week after a completing 11 solo tackles against East Carolina. But Mac was hit with a knee injury making him miss the remainder of the season.

For his last season with the Aggies, Mac McCain earned second-team All MEAC and Buch Buchanan Award Watch List after completing 26 tackles, and two forced fumbles. After COVID canceled the 2020 season, McMain made the decision to take his talents to the NFL.

The post Detroit Lions sign former NC A&T star Mac McCain appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions Will Do 'Everything' to Ensure Jameson Williams Succeeds
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Dan Campbell Makes The Lions’ QB Plan Clear
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Detroit Lions begin contract talks with Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Deion Sanders wants Colorado band to find some HBCU influence
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Detroit Lions poach John Scott Jr. from Penn State
Detroit, MI2 days ago
2023 NFL Combine: Lions Day 1 Updates
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
New 'Inside the Den' Highlights Detroit Lions Awakening
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Lions updated 2023 NFL Draft capital
Detroit, MI2 days ago
'It Would Be Truly a Blessing:' Noah Sewell Wants to Play for Lions
Detroit, MI1 day ago
No. 1 2024 recruit set to visit Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings for 2 picks
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Tigers outfielder has hand fracture after being hit by pitch
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Antoine Davis and the HBCU ties to college basketball’s scoring legacy
Detroit, MI1 day ago
A Brand New Pistons Star Is Starting To Surge
Detroit, MI1 day ago
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 19 Detroit Tigers
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Upset Alert: North Carolina Central defeats Norfolk in overtime
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Kentucky State MBB ends Tuskegee’s run in the SIAC Tourney
Tuskegee, AL10 hours ago
Hue Jackson: NFL, Power Five have shown us who they are
Grambling, LA6 hours ago
Alcorn State WBB hustles back and beats Texas Southern
Houston, TX2 days ago
North Carolina A&T lands two postseason CAA basketball honors
Greensboro, NC6 hours ago
CFB world reacts to new expected Big Ten teams
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Tuskegee WBB advances to the semifinals of the SIAC Tournament
Tuskegee, AL8 hours ago
Benedict College wins by buzzer beater against LeMoyne-Owen
Columbia, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy