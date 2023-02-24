Wintergreen Resort to conclude winter season Feb. 26 due to warm temperatures

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WAVY) – The Wintergreen Resort announced Friday that they will be ending their 2022-23 winter season on Feb. 26.

In an update from the resort, the decision to end the winter season comes after the southeast experienced two weekends in a row of record-warm temperatures.

Wintergreen has tried to keep the ski season going by making more snow, however, they ultimately decided to end the season on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

Affordable season passes will be valid for the last weekend and guests are encouraged to check the Wintergreen website and mountain cameras to see what will be open for skiing and riding.

Tubing tickets will also be available for purchase through Feb. 26.

