Open in App
East Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

East Hartford police warn parents after 3 children targeted on app

By Kathryn Hauser,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvGMP_0kz2Q91r00

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are warning parents about a new social media app that internet predators are using to solicit nude photographs from children.

“The internet is a scary place,” said Briahna Martin, an investigator with the East Hartford Police Department. “It’s big. You don’t know who you are talking to on the other side of the screen.”

TIYA describes itself as a social entertainment app where users can chat, play games and watch videos with each other. But Martin said some adult users are targeting and messaging kids in an attempt to get the photos.

There have already been three reported cases in East Hartford in the last few months. The youngest victim was 7.

“Who knows how many other times this has been happening around the state, around the country, and even cases that are not being reported, so it’s definitely a concern,” Martin said.

Police posted a warning on Facebook, which has been shared dozens of times.

“As soon as you hear that information, you want to get it to the community as soon as possible so parents can be proactive and take a proactive approach to their kids’ social media accounts,” said Marc Caruso, the public information officer for the East Hartford Police Department.

The warning has parents like Antionio Garcia concerned.

“I tell you the truth — I think the phones should be a certain age limit — and have a place where the kids can only get so much, because kids these days are going to another level with the phones,” he said.

TIYA told News 8 that it takes immediate action to ban and remove users who violate its terms of service and users who inappropriate interact with others. It said it also bans and removes pornographic content and users who post or share it.

How to keep children safe online

Martin recommends keeping an eye on children’s social media use.

“I know you want them to have their independence, but it doesn’t hurt to check up on them and educate them on internet safety,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MISSING: Enfield police search for trio
Enfield, CT6 hours ago
Student brought knife to New Haven school: district official
New Haven, CT3 hours ago
Police: Stolen condoms, watches, shampoo sold at Hartford convenience store
Hartford, CT3 hours ago
Police: Car thefts increasing in Wallingford
Wallingford, CT18 hours ago
Avon police warning homeowners after string of burglaries
Avon, CT1 day ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Ridgefield dogs denied parole program
Ridgefield, CT17 hours ago
More cars are getting stolen in Wallingford. This tool might help.
Wallingford, CT49 minutes ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Connecticut dogs denied parole program in court
Ridgefield, CT17 hours ago
Hartford man will serve 9 years, pay $125K in restitution for string of armed AT&T robberies
Hartford, CT21 hours ago
Police: New Haven man charged in 2021 Hamden murder
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Man who trafficked guns in New Haven sentenced to 8 years in prison
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Bloomfield police follow footprints in snow to shooting suspect
Bloomfield, CT1 day ago
Nyberg – 10-year-old Milford skater designs bracelets for suicide prevention
Milford, CT2 days ago
New Haven apartment damaged in morning fire on Eastern Street
New Haven, CT21 hours ago
CEO of Bears Barbeque BBQ in Hartford travels to Turkey to feed earthquake victims
Hartford, CT19 hours ago
Dozens pushing for bill to exonerate Connecticut witch trial victims
Hartford, CT22 hours ago
Connecticut may lower blood-alcohol limit to prevent drunk driving crashes
Hartford, CT2 days ago
UConn Waterbury campus opens new food pantry for students
Hartford, CT22 hours ago
CT Transit bus driver injured in Rt. 44 tractor-trailer crash in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT1 day ago
Old Saybrook family grateful for Rare Disease Day
Old Saybrook, CT1 day ago
Water main break in Beacon Falls repaired
Beacon Falls, CT4 hours ago
Educating Connecticut: The Town Hall
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Grant aims to get more nurses and social workers trained in Connecticut
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
Health Headlines: Doctor discusses key safety tips for shoveling
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Massachusetts officer shoots, kills Hartford man during pursuit
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison
Madison, CT9 hours ago
News 8 Exclusive: Victims of former Waterbury mayor open up about what they’ve endured
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
What’s Right With Schools: Milford school brings galaxy to classroom with planetarium
Milford, CT2 days ago
CCSU student found unresponsive in dorm, pronounced dead at hospital
New Britain, CT3 days ago
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closes portion of Rt. 40 in North Haven
North Haven, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy