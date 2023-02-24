Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Independent expert testing water and soil in East Palestine

By Tara Morgan,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHQgo_0kz2Q6Ng00

It has been three weeks since that fiery train derailment in East Palestine. A law firm is on the ground right now doing some independent testing on air, soil and water.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is going after Norfolk Southern with a class action lawsuit.

The firm wants to identify any toxins they can to help give some relief to families upended by the derailment.

It’s testing for many of the chemicals that leaked from the derailed train that private labs can’t test for.

"The big issue is, I think it's premature to say everything's fine,” Engineering and Experts Services (EES) owner Stephen Petty, said. EES was hired by Simmons Hanly Conroy.

At each site, Petty is taking between seven and 30 samples.

He says he’s done a number of railroad cases with different chemicals and has been in East Palestine since Monday.

"I'm looking for water where things deposited on. Right, so I've done ponds, ditches, bird baths, buckets of water, and we have sampled well and drinking water,” Petty said.

Petty says he’s not limited to what private labs can only do. He’s testing for vinyl chloride and more.

"I realized early on from the literature one of the biproducts of burning vinyl chloride is dioxins so I suggested the firm sample for those,” Petty said.

Attorney Jayne Conroy has been meeting with homeowners, renters and business owners.

She’s walking them through how a class action lawsuit like this works, the types of investigation and evidence collecting they do.

She says people are frightened.

"They fear for their children and their loved ones what are these toxins are going to do,” Conroy said.

Conroy says they can’t change their psyche but hopefully will get them money along with accountability and change.

"We need to get some sunshine on this issue and these running of this railroad through East Palestine and anywhere else in the country where there are these trains that are going through backyards,” Conroy said.

The independent tester hopes to get in the rail yard next week to get samples from cars, standing water and soil.

As for the samples he’s collecting this week, he expects results back in ten days.

The firm met with East Palestine families Tuesday and plans to meet with more families Friday night in Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Activist Erin Brockovich attending town hall in East Palestine

CLICK HERE to read News 5's continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
President Biden on Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio: 'This is their mess. They should clean it up.'
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
"Cover-up": Workers "know the truth" about the derailment disaster — why are they being ignored?
East Palestine, OH22 days ago
A doctor near East Palestine, Ohio, details the main thing he's watching for now
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wait, Did Officials Just Pretend to Drink the Tap Water in East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Erin Brockovich Is Dragging J.D. Vance for Ignoring Hazardous East Palestine Train Derailment for a Week
Cincinnati, OH15 days ago
Negley woman has well privately tested after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH11 days ago
Contaminated derailment soil now a concern for people in another Ohio town
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine resident forced to throw away 'memories'
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Erin Brockovich warns Ohio train derailment is transpiring into a 'nightmare': None of this makes sense
East Palestine, OH14 days ago
Residents Near Train Disaster Report Dying Animals, Sicknesses, Despite Officials Saying It's Safe
East Palestine, OH15 days ago
Second train derails in Ohio – weeks after East Palestine disaster sparked health concerns
Delphos, OH10 days ago
'This is disgusting': Ohio senator posts video from creek in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH14 days ago
Ohio Guv Warns Chemical Plume Is Heading for West Virginia Town ‘Sometime Tomorrow’
Huntington, WV14 days ago
Two More Trains, One Reportedly Carrying Hazardous Materials, Derail Two Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill
Enoree, SC16 days ago
Ohio train derailment: Gov. Mike DeWine says it's 'absurd' cargo wasn't considered 'high hazardous material'
East Palestine, OH16 days ago
Ohio governor reacts to JD Vance video, confirms creek 'very near' derailment is 'severely contaminated'
East Palestine, OH13 days ago
I'm a physician and the Ohio train derailment has created a serious public health crisis
East Palestine, OH15 days ago
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
Columbus, OH24 days ago
Tens of Thousands of Animals Died for Miles Around Toxic Spill, Officials Admit
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
The company behind Ohio’s toxic train disaster: Deaths, silenced whistleblowers, and $10bn for shareholders
East Palestine, OH14 days ago
‘This is absurd’: Train cars that derailed in Ohio were labeled non-hazardous
East Palestine, OH12 days ago
Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns
Delphos, OH7 days ago
Governor Mike Dewine ‘injured’ on East Palestine tour as calls mount for his resignation
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants Explode
Chicago, IL23 days ago
Wastewater from train derailment set to be disposed of at 2 Ohio sites, including 1 less that 20 miles from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Bright fireball south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy