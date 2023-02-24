Open in App
Henderson County, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Cross Roads High School student arrested for felony terroristic threat

By Luke Whitney,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyVY5_0kz2PzRF00

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – On Feb. 21, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a threat written on a Cross Roads ISD High School bathroom stall.

Longview police looking for missing woman

The Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force worked closely with the school district and a K9 assisted in the investigation by conducting a search for firearms in the school.

Carter Echo, 18, a student at Cross Roads High School, was interviewed by the task force on Feb. 24. After the interview, investigators prepared and presented an affidavit for an arrest warrant to Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.

McKee then issued an arrest warrant for Echo for the offense of terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

Investigators arrested Echo and he is now waiting arraignment in the Henderson County Jail. If convicted, Echo could face up to 10 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kz2PzRF00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Man arrested for alleged burglary, evading arrest in Overton
Overton, TX16 hours ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Tyler man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing pedestrian while driving intoxicated
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for alleged assault, criminal mischief in Rusk County
Mount Enterprise, TX1 day ago
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested after reported active shooter, barricade situation
Mount Enterprise, TX1 day ago
East Texas man arrested for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana
Henderson, TX1 day ago
Local woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Henderson, TX2 days ago
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX3 days ago
East Texas woman arrested for allegedly killing 2 children, injuring 2 others in drunk-driving crash
Henderson, TX3 days ago
POLICE: Ex-Tyler ISD employee, former aspiring Olympian arrested for rape, having relationship with student
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Forney ISD students accused of assaulting classmate after teacher allegedly taped him to his desk
Forney, TX2 days ago
No injuries reported in RV, structure fire in Mineola
Mineola, TX2 days ago
Terrell police seeking woman who allegedly passed $1,000 in counterfeit bills at Dollar General
Terrell, TX2 days ago
Driver killed in State Highway 42 crash identified
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
Ex-Wills Point ISD employee arrested after alleged indecency with child
Wills Point, TX5 days ago
Deceased body found in a creek in Palestine, police investigating
Palestine, TX3 days ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy