APD looking for homicide, auto theft suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Albuquerque man wanted for homicide and auto theft. APD says Pedro Larringa-Herrera is known to frequent the southwest area and is believed to be a transient.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP or online .
