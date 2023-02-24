Crashes temporarily close I-235, K-96 on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick roads caused multiple crashes across the Wichita area Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic jams and closed highways.

I-235:

A crash on westbound Interstate 235 between Meridian and Broadway temporarily closed the highway at 4:15 p.m.

Traffic was one lane on I-235 as of 7:17 p.m. That’s when KanDrive repositioned the cameras, removing the crash from its view.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN there are no injuries in the crash.

K-96:

A crash on eastbound K-96 closed the highway at the I-235 and Meridian interchange at 4:45 p.m.

The crash was cleared as of 6:10 p.m., and traffic is functioning as usual.

