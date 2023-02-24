Crashes temporarily close I-235, K-96 on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick roads caused multiple crashes across the Wichita area Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic jams and closed highways.
I-235:
A crash on westbound Interstate 235 between Meridian and Broadway temporarily closed the highway at 4:15 p.m.
Traffic was one lane on I-235 as of 7:17 p.m. That’s when KanDrive repositioned the cameras, removing the crash from its view.
Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN there are no injuries in the crash.
To view the I-235 at Seneca N – East camera on KanDrive, click here .
K-96:
A crash on eastbound K-96 closed the highway at the I-235 and Meridian interchange at 4:45 p.m.
The crash was cleared as of 6:10 p.m., and traffic is functioning as usual.
To view the K-96 at West St – East camera on KanDrive, click here.
