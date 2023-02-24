Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Crashes temporarily close I-235, K-96 on Friday

By Daniel Fair,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick roads caused multiple crashes across the Wichita area Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic jams and closed highways.

I-235:

A crash on westbound Interstate 235 between Meridian and Broadway temporarily closed the highway at 4:15 p.m.

Traffic was one lane on I-235 as of 7:17 p.m. That’s when KanDrive repositioned the cameras, removing the crash from its view.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN there are no injuries in the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uw8UR_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 7:17 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15O4HG_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:57 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYvE1_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:48 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045WpD_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:13 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FyRg_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:13 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydocq_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 4:15 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oQqy_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 4:15 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406SBt_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 4:15 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

To view the I-235 at Seneca N – East camera on KanDrive, click here .

K-96:

A crash on eastbound K-96 closed the highway at the I-235 and Meridian interchange at 4:45 p.m.

The crash was cleared as of 6:10 p.m., and traffic is functioning as usual.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rGRg_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 6:09 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzkGv_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:49 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlWri_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 5:19 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwoaE_0kz2PSVO00
    Screen grab at 4:45 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

To view the K-96 at West St – East camera on KanDrive, click here.

Stay in the know:

Check out KanDrive before you go!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
Wichita, KS2 hours ago
Home in north Wichita a total loss after morning fire
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
Kan. woman hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
Salina, KS10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17th closed again due to main break Tuesday
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Should you slow down if a car is merging into your lane?
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, snow, a wintry mix set to move through Kansas
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Thursday and Friday bring rain and snow chances
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Watch: Historic plane returns to Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Suspected arson destroys Hutchinson home
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Storm Track 3 ‘Certified Most Accurate’ for 5th straight year
Wichita, KS22 hours ago
Hutchinson fire crews battle house fire
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman sentenced in deadly crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police: Suspect dies after shooting, killing manager in Oklahoma City
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Wichita woman feels the impact of emergency SNAP benefits ending
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
8 Wichita Restaurants and Cafes Not to Miss
Wichita, KS2 days ago
One dead following early-morning collision with semi-truck on Kansas highway
Hutchinson, KS4 days ago
Lily Wu Leaving KWCH 12: Where Is the Wichita News Anchor Going?
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Missing Wichita teenagers found safe
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Kansas school targeted in mass swatting incident
Andover, KS20 hours ago
Restaurant inspections: Bugs in whiskey, old curry, bleach on drink machine in Wichita KS
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Multiple schools across Kansas receive fake shooting calls
Wichita, KS1 day ago
What’s New in Butler County?
Augusta, KS2 days ago
Newton Woman Killed in Friday Afternoon Crash in Sedgwick County
Newton, KS4 days ago
Escaped juvenile from Sedgwick County in custody
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita police: Search over, 4 girls reported as runaways found safe
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Victim identified in fatal semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Wichita man formally charged in teen’s 2022 homicide
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
El Dorado students reflect on active shooter threat
El Dorado, KS19 hours ago
Wichita man sentenced after 2020 standoff with police
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Person found dead in early morning fire, Wichita battalion chief says
Wichita, KS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy