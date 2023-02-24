Open in App
DJ Akademiks Claims Gunna Is Aiming For YSL Exit

By Marc Griffin,

5 days ago

Gunna is planning a departure from YSL , according to DJ Akademiks ’ recent episode of Off the Record . The latest episode found Ak discussing Gunna’s inevitable musical reemergence following his plea deal but stated that the Atlanta artist awaits Young Thug ’s fate in the ongoing RICO case.

YSL Woody Caught In 4K Disclosing Alleged Young Thug Murder Scheme

“The label side, a lot of people believe that Gunna is going to be seeking to leave YSL just because the relationship is fractured. It’s just no way you go through this and come out on the other side where one guy is apparently looking at decades in jail, and you came out in six months with a bad bi**h. It’s probably not gonna work,” the YouTuber said on his platform.

“What’s probably gonna happen is his contract gets negotiated where there’s either a buyout or he’s gonna go to Atlantic Records,” Akademiks added. “A lot of people think Atlantic Records might have Gunna soon whenever he’s gonna release it, just because based on the turmoil and strife between everybody in YSL and what’s going on with Thug. It wouldn’t be in his best interest to have YSL the label still working his project.”

Vic Mensa Slams DJ Akademiks For "Parasitic Platform"

The Atlanta native released all three of his studio albums through YSL, a subsidiary of 300 Entertainment. However, 300 Entertainment’s parent company is Warner Music Group, with its subsidiary Atlantic Records serving as 300’s distributor. So Ak’s assumption that Gunna could move to the adjacent label isn’t too far-fetched.

Gunna, née Sergio Kitchens, 29, was detained in May and charged with conspiring to violate Georgia’s RICO Act as part of the state’s ongoing YSL RICO case.

He was released from Fulton County Jail in mid-December 2022, with the “Pushin’ P” rapper announcing his return to music on social media. “Ni**as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug &Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

Flavor Flav Recalls Spending $2,400 A Day On Drugs

