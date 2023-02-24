Open in App
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Commission Recognizes Black History Month and Recipient Mr. Herbert Palmore

By Lee Evancho,

6 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, February 23rd.

  • Call To Order
    • Fred Wilson – Present
    • Danny Shears – Absent
    • Carolyn Henderson – Present
    • Terry Howell – Present
    • Lee Patterson – Present
  • Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Pastor Emeritus Dr. P.Q. English of Greater Thankful Baptist Church
  • Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved
  • Elected Official/Department Head Comments – None
  • Special Recognition – Black History Month – Mr. Herbert Palmore

  • Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Approved
  • Old Business
    • ABC Board Application – Goode BBQ LLC, d/b/a Ron’s Goode BBQ (2nd reading) – Unanimously Approved
    • Nuisance Abatements – Unanimously Approved
      • 306 Rice Ave, Anniston – Joiner, Amy
      • 2306 West D St., Anniston – Perry, Andria
      • 2253 Alexandria-Wellington Rd, Anniston – Truitt, Gary
    • Nuisance Dismissal – Unanimously Approved
      • 2312 Jefferson St, Anniston- Ireland, Diane
    • New Business
      • Nuisance Declarations – Unanimously Approved
        • 3109 Oakridge Ave, Anniston – Champion, Joyce & Charles C/o Massa, Michael
        • 331 Old Gadsden Hwy, Anniston – Puckett, Truman
        • 189 Ledbetter Rd, Anniston – Cooper, Nancy
      • Bid Award Resolutions – Unanimously Approved
        • Rotary Recycle Baler
          • Sequeal Electrolyzing Supply LLC was the sole bidder for the amount of $14,050.00.
      • ADEM Recycling Grant Resolution – Unanimously Approved
      • ADECA Surplus Property Representatives – Unanimously Approved
      • Veterinary Services Resolution – Unanimously Approved
      • ARPA – Professional Services for Thankful Community Park – Unanimously Approved
        • Chairman Wilson stated this facility would be a medical facility and to help those in the community.
      • ARPA – Professional Services for Transfer Station Improvements – Scout Agreement – Unanimously Approved
      • BCHA Agreement – Unanimously Approved
        • Commissioner Patterson stat4ed what a great job the BCHA was doing to boost tourism and be a great resource for the area.
      • Legislative Delegation Support Resolution – Unanimously Approved
        • This is formal letter supporting adding $2 to the tag fee. All proceeds would go the Sheriff’s Department.
      • Board Appointments
        • 911 Board
          • District 1
            • Chief Marcus Wood – Unanimously Approved
          • At Large
            • Chief Shane Denham – Unanimously Approved
        • MDA Board
          • District 1 – Curtis Maxwell – Unanimously Approved
          • District 3 – JD Hess – Unanimously Approved
        • Public Comments
          • Audrey Maxwell with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce thanked the commission and the EMA for supporting reaching out to local hotels and business to make them more aware of emergency response resources and local events.
          • Dr. West reminded all of the arbor day give away on Friday as well as the FFA Hog Show on Saturday.
          • Jakob Williamson with the Chamber of Commerce invited all to the upcoming public affairs meeting at Hubbards were Senator Keith Kelley will layout his upcoming legislative platform.
        • Adjourn – Unanimously Approved
