Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Lightning's Cernak suspended 2 games for elbowing Okposo

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mG4uU_0kz2OWDT00

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been suspended for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo in the head.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Friday, a day after Cernak struck Okposo with his left elbow during Tampa Bay's 6-5 overtime loss . The play took place late in the third period, and no penalty was called.

In a video explaining the suspension , the league said Cernak extended his elbow to make sure he did not miss the hit and that the onus was on him to deliver a clean hit instead.

Cernak will miss games this weekend at Detroit and Pittsburgh. The suspension will cost him $31,892, which goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

It’s the second time Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing a Sabres player. He was assessed the same punishment for an incident with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in November 2019.

Cernak, 25, is averaging over 19 minutes of ice time this season for Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-4 Slovak was a key defender on the Lightning's championship teams in 2020 and 2021 and helped them reach the final last season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rangers trade for Kane; Hurricanes, Leafs, Oilers load up
New York City, NY1 day ago
LaMelo Ball breaks ankle, latest setback in rough season
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Browns plan to release veteran safety John Johnson III
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Maxey scores 27, 76ers roll past Heat 119-96 without Embiid
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy