Open in App
Albemarle County, VA
See more from this location?
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Albemarle County forced to reconsider allowing school workers to collective bargain after more than 100 people descend on meeting

By Tamica Jean-Charles,

6 days ago
Filadelfia Soto placed a single golden apple on the podium. It’s an award she received last year for her dedication to serving the students she...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlottesville, VA newsLocal Charlottesville, VA
CCS announces name recommendations for Burnley-Moran and Johnson
Charlottesville, VA8 hours ago
City Schools wanted to address staffing issues by hiring nonviolent returning citizens. State lawmakers said no
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
CASPCA Concerns pushes Albemarle County to act
Charlottesville, VA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Possible budget cuts to program may lead to more evictions in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Charlottesville City Schools searching for teachers
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
‘They need to know Jesus’: WRE returning to Staunton as after-school program
Staunton, VA3 days ago
Waynesboro residents call for rental inspections to protect tenants
Waynesboro, VA2 days ago
Vice mayor’s podcast critical of coverage of Waynesboro YMCA swastika incident
Waynesboro, VA2 days ago
Community mourns after the death of Louisa County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says
Waynesboro, VA3 days ago
Charlottesville’s CODE Building receives award
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
Waynesboro, VA3 days ago
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Virginia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Delicious Cooking
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Charlottesville’s homeless shelter staff say demand for beds this winter is double what they can accommodate
Charlottesville, VA5 hours ago
Charlottesville Police Department working to close staffing shortage
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Cville police chief plans community meeting as gun violence spikes
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
A time to build
Harrisonburg, VA2 days ago
City says CHP has a new plan to deal with rat infestation at Charlottesville apartments
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Four-term School Board member Leah Puryear is Charlottesville’s new City Council appointee
Charlottesville, VA8 days ago
Charlottesville man arrested for brandishing gun at UVA dining hall
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Staunton monitoring blasting in Vista Heights; residents worried about underground caves
Staunton, VA23 hours ago
Route 33 Bridges project estimated to be complete in 2026
Harrisonburg, VA2 days ago
Why police said officers shot, killed Billy Sites in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Albemarle Police officers kill wanted suspect in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Charlottesville Police shoot, kill 44-year-old armed suspect during confrontation near hotel
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy