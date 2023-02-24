UT introduces students to engineering careers

Women make up 20 percent of engineers in the United States, but the percentage of young girls interested in STEM subjects is dropping because they don’t see women in those fields, said Bryan Bosch, manager of diversity, inclusion, and community engagement at the University of Toledo’s College of Engineering.

Young girls tend to be inspired by seeing women in positions they aspire to be in, such as subjects in math and science, Mr. Bosch said.

On Friday, the university kicked off its fifth annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day for the spring semester in honor of Engineers Week.

Large groups of female students sat at tables to learn from smiling female engineers in blue shirts and black gloves who led engineering-related activities.

The college will host 25 companies that will teach 750 female students across the area different career aspects of engineering.

For two days this semester, the college will rotate students from several schools participating in 30-minute activities, allowing them to interact with engineers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mr. Bosch said.

“Our goal with a program like this is to provide that outlet and show that there are women who are very successful in engineering, locally and nationally, " Mr. Bosch said.

Featured companies include Marathon Petroleum, Dana Inc., internet business management company Toast.Net, and engineering company DGL.

Lesley Berhan, associate dean for diversity, inclusion, and community engagement, said one of the jobs of her department is to broaden participation and exposure of underrepresented groups in engineering.

“One of the great things about today, in addition to them being able to do the activities, is that the majority of the activities and the people they interact with are women who are engineers,” Ms. Berhan said.

“I know that part of being able to envision your future possible self is seeing someone that looks like you doing what you want to do,” Ms. Berhan said.