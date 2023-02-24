Rats Damage 1966 Austin-Healey Sprite In Storage

Let this be a warning for everyone…

We would like to think pretty much all car enthusiasts know about the dangers of rodents nesting in and eating parts of their classic car that’s in storage, but after seeing a report out of Arizona we want to just make sure everyone understands the issue. A man who stashed his 1966 Austin-Healey Sprite in a storage unit found the rodents nested in the British classic, eating wiring and more.

All you have to do is watch a few barn find recovery videos to know rats, mice, and other little creatures love to nest in engine compartments and vehicle interiors. The damage they do can be shockingly extensive, so it’s best to guard against them.

In the case of this Austin-Healey Sprite, the owner said the wiring was badly damaged and all the carpeting was ruined. He estimates about $10,000 in damage was done to the British classic car. The bad news is the insurance for the storage unit wasn’t enough to cover those kinds of damages, let alone the other items in the unit that were damaged.

Obviously, you need to be sure any car in storage is covered by a sufficient insurance policy. We’re not going to tell you how you should do that, but definitely shop around and don’t just grab whatever you come up with first. This is your fallback option in case rodent mitigation doesn’t work or something else happens.

When it comes to keeping rodents out of your car or anything else in storage, there’s no shortage of devices, sprays, etc. on the open market for you to try. Traps are something that’s tried and proven, but you can do simple things like keep your car interior, engine compartment, and the storage area where you have it extremely clean and uncluttered. You can also use natural repellents like peppermint oil to keep rodents at bay.

Vigilance is key. Inspect under your car’s hood and the interior regularly for droppings or any other signs of rodents. If you have a particularly bad problem, it’s wise to call a professional pest control service. After all, an infestation can cause quite a bit of destruction, so any steps to prevent it are well worth the effort.

