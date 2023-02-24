Texans announce 2023 coaching staff

(SportsRadio 610) - The Houston Texans have announced their 2023 coaching staff under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Take a look at the complete list here .

Photo credit Houston Texans

The holdovers from the previous coaching staff are special teams coordinator Frank Ross, running backs coach Danny Barrett, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, wide receivers coach/offensive passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

Bobby Slowik, previously the offensive passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, is joining Ryans as the Texans' offensive coordinator. Longtime NFL offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is joining the staff as a senior offensive assistant.

Matt Burke, was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line coach last year, is Houston's new defensive coordinator. Nick Kray is Ryans' chief of staff, a role he also held with the 49ers.

Ryans is the Texans' third head coach in as many seasons under general manager Nick Caserio. They are 7-26-1 in the past two seasons and 11-38-1 in the past three seasons.

Houston holds the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in this year's NFL Draft and the sixth amount of salary cap space.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube