San Jose officials offer support following recent attacks on street vendors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – A pair of back-to-back attacks on street vendors in San Jose has shaken the local immigrant community.

In response, city officials are sent out a message of solidarity on Friday.

"No to the violence, respect our vendors," said San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres, leading a call and response flanked by other civic leaders at a rally in front of San Jose City Hall.

The group is hoping to send a message of solidarity after two violent assaults on street vendors that occurred only days apart.

Facundo Segura, a street vendor himself said news of these assaults had a strong impact on him because he’s faced attacks on the job as well.

But the rally gave him some reassurance.

"Because now we know where to go and who to call," he said.

The group also emphasized support and resources available to the local immigrant community.

City officials worry that more assaults on street vendors are going unreported, so San Jose Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Shab is assuring the community that no one will be questioned about their immigration status.

The recent back-to-back assaults appear to be unrelated.

"So I don't know that I would say there’s a rise just yet, but we want to be proactive so we don’t get to that point," said Shab.

