Manny Machado receives automatic strike in Cactus League opener as MLB debuts new pitch clock

In its continued efforts to make the sport more efficient, MLB has made sweeping changes to its on-field product, debuting, among other improvements, the enforcement of a new, 15-second pitch clock (expanded to 20 seconds with men on base), noticeably larger bases and, to the delight of Joey Gallo , outlawing the infield shift. This overhaul, prompted by declining television viewership, could take some getting used to with Padres All-Star Manny Machado predicting that players will, at least initially, resist these changes, anticipating frustration and anger among his colleagues.

As fate would have it, Machado, who was in the lineup for Friday’s Cactus League opener against the Mariners, became the first official victim of MLB’s new rules, drawing the ire of home-plate umpire Ryan Blakney for going over his allotted eight seconds to get set. Machado was subsequently penalized for his lethargic pace, resulting in an automatic strike. Unfazed, Machado would single on the very next pitch, lining a base hit to left off former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Along with Machado’s infraction, the first of its kind at the major-league level, Friday also saw the debut of MLB’s much-anticipated pitch clock, displayed in flashing digital numbers behind home plate. Players aren’t the only ones adjusting to the changes, with fans also getting used to the new landscape, with many lobbying their complaints on social media, calling the pitch clock an eyesore and distractingly large. While both are valid criticisms, it seemed to be effective with pitchers working at a noticeably quicker pace, achieving the desired result of making games faster and more palatable to a younger, millennial audience with shorter attention spans.

Expect to see plenty of growing pains this spring, particularly with much of the league departing for the World Baseball Classic next month, which employs different rules than MLB. Machado made headlines recently by announcing his plans to opt out , foregoing the final five years of his contract to become a free agent in 2024.

