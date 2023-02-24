Open in App
Fresno, CA
KREX

MCSO apprehends two California murder suspects in one week

By Nick Koziara,

5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has helped apprehend two homicide suspects from California within one week.

Homicide suspect #1

On February 16, MCSO officers with the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) and Major Offender Task Force (MOTF) were attempting to locate a local wanted suspect. Instead, officers contacted a wanted 26 year-old-man hiding in the bathroom of a hotel on Horizon Drive.

The Man was identified as Joel Rodriguez.

Deputies also found several firearms, suspected cocaine, and an abundance of stolen items in the hotel room. Rodriguez proceeded to lie about his identity to deputies, who were able to confirm his true identity.

Deputies were soon alerted Rodriguez was wanted for homicide out of Fresno, California, and transported Rodriguez to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Homicide suspect #2

United States Marshall’s Service authorities working in conjunction with the MCSO were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Antonio Campos-Ramirez was arrested shortly after touching down from Dallas, Texas on February 22.

Ramirez had reportedly fled the United States after being charged with murder, rape, and stalking. Fortunately, law enforcement officials were able to take him into custody without incident. Ramirez is now in the Mesa County Detention Facility, awaiting extradition by California authorities.

