Destiny USA reopens Saturday after shot fired Friday

By Clare Normoyle,

5 days ago

Update 7:30 am Saturday 2/25/2023 – Officials at Destiny USA confirm that the mall will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been confirmed by Syracuse Police and 911 operators that there have been shots fired inside of Destiny USA.

According to News Channel 9’s Andrew Donovan, there was a single bullet that hit a trash can near Destiny’s central tower, towards the middle of the mall.

SPD is investigating the incident that took place near Cinnabon.

Police have confirmed that this was not an active shooter, and there are no known injuries.

“The suspect has fled the mall and is not in custody,” said SPD.

SPD evacuated the those inside. The mall is now closed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

