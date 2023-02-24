The cost of Pennsylvania fishing licenses may increase two years in a row

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is considering raising the cost of a fishing license for the second year in a row.

The agency’s board of commissioners is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Harrisburg to discuss raising the cost of various fishing licenses in 2024. The resident annual license of $23.50 is proposed to be raised $2.50 to $26 and non-resident annual licenses would go from $55 to $59. Senior residents licenses are proposed to be raised by $10 to $85.

In addition, the trout permit would also increase $2.50 from $10.50 to $13 and trout/Lake Erie permits would go from $16.50 to $19. The overall increase to trout anglers would be $5 more than this year.

Anglers are paying a similar increase for their 2023 licenses. The prices of a resident annual fishing license, trout permit and combination trout/Lake Erie permit, each increased by $2.50, marking the first fee increases since 2005.

The commissioners gave final approval Aug. 18 to the list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for 2023.

In previous years, the state Legislature approved license fee changes. When Act 56 of 2020 was passed, the Legislature delegated the authority to set fees for the agency to the board of commissioners with a sunset date of July 2025. If the general assembly doesn’t approve of what’s proposed, they can intervene.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting reports, the new license and fee permit package is estimated to provide an additional annual revenues of roughly $2.9 million. License sales account for 67% of the agency’s fish fund revenues.

The meeting agenda reports the increase “is needed to cope with inflationary pressures, maintain and improve existing programs, and to address and meet anglers and boaters’ desires.”

