Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

From teacher to tour guide: New Savannah business offers special treat

By Angel Colquitt,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0WIr_0kz2H7Ra00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new tour company has come to Savannah and they’re offering something unique — a picnic meal in the park.

WSAV NOW spoke with Amber Schmeidler about her “Wicked Walks” tour in the Hostess City and her journey to starting her business.

“I taught special education for 10 years — science,” she said. Schmeidler explained that she loved teaching very much but the politics combined with the loss of time with her children pushed her to make a change.

In 2015, she started work driving horse carriages in downtown Savannah. She did that job until her family moved away in 2016.

They returned recently, and that’s when Schmeidler started doing ghost tours.

“I fell in love with the walking tours immediately,” she said.

A self-described hopeless romantic who always wants a picnic in the park, Schmeidler said that the idea just came to her.

The plan? Offer people a small guided tour that ends with a picnic in the park — food provided.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do it,'” she said.

With the help of her son as a social media manager, and her trusted tour guides at the ready, she officially started the business.

Schmeidler has dedicated herself to creating a tour that is honest and open about the history of Savannah. Her company offers three options: one on the general history of Savannah, one on the Black history of Savannah and a ghost tour.

“My absolute favorite part of being a tour guide is showing everyone the place that stole my heart when I was a young girl — showing them the amazing beauty and history that the city has to offer,” she said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

The tours open officially on Monday, Feb. 27. Savannah residents and those living in surrounding areas can receive a $10 discount on their tour whenever they book any tour at any time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Kaleidoscope Circus in Savannah free and open to the public this Saturday
Savannah, GA22 hours ago
BLK Hiking Club planning to come to Savannah
Savannah, GA3 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service: From Tanger Outlets to downtown Savannah
Savannah, GA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gallery: Lions Club of Savannah 35th Anniversary of Women Serving in the Community
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
Gallery: Step One Auto Announces Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision as March Local Hero
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Construction underway for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Savannah, GA1 day ago
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Savannah GA You Must Visit!
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local nonprofit hosts March Madness-style fundraiser for families in need
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Full schedule: 2023 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day events
Savannah, GA1 day ago
‘Step Afrika’ celebrates African heritage through dance
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Habitat for Humanity’s Three House Dedications on Darling Street
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
New Chic-Fil-A, boat club and general store on the island
Hilton Head Island, SC3 days ago
Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Spudnik!
Savannah, GA3 hours ago
SEGA recognizes Bob James in star-studded leadership forum
Savannah, GA1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal’s wife honored with sash ceremony
Savannah, GA18 hours ago
Local Black-owned business re-opens with help from Hyundai
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah woman helps couple fulfill their dreams of starting a family through surrogacy
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SCCPSS begins search for next superintendent
Savannah, GA17 hours ago
Garden City family still recovering after Valentine’s Day fire, asking for community’s help
Savannah, GA6 hours ago
Living in Savannah? Here’s how to preplan your own funeral, save on costs
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Savannah's Plant Riverside District announces plans for 9-day St. Patrick's celebration
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Paul L. Taylor: Savannah’s First Black Fire Chief
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Ga DNR Job Fairs in Darien March 1 and Brunswick March 2, Part-Time and Full-Time Available
Brunswick, GA3 days ago
Savannah High student shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, did not happen on campus
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Daylight saving safety
Savannah, GA1 day ago
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
Savannah, GA7 days ago
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Savannah, GA4 days ago
This City in Georgia is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States
Savannah, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy