Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

YMCA of El Paso’s CEO Bill Coon resigns after leading organization for decade

By Dave Burge,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNMUq_0kz2GQCn00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Longtime YMCA of El Paso Chief Executive Officer Bill Coon has resigned effective immediately, according to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Coon had led the local YMCA since 2013. No reason was given for the resignation.

Peter Moody, who has worked at the YMCA for five years, has been appointed interim CEO, according to a news release sent out by the organization.

Most recently, Moody had served as the YMCA’s chief operating officer.

“We believe that Peter’s extensive leadership experience and close involvement with operations positions enable him to lead the YMCA of El Paso effectively following Mr. Coon’s departure,” said Margie Salazar, the Board of Director’s chairwoman.

The board said that Coon had led the YMCA “through important stages with vast experience in nonprofit organizations.”

The board will begin a search for a permanent CEO “in the near future,” according to the announcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
FBI El Paso to host agent recruitment event
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
‘The family unit is suffering here’; City leaders and community discuss rising juvenile crime
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
IDEA to host 5K and healthy living expo Saturday
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Specialized orthopedic health care access in El Paso
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Divided City Council votes to terminate City Manager Gonzalez’s contract
El Paso, TX1 day ago
2 EPISD schools held classes despite being without power
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Borderland school delays for Thursday, March 2
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
‘The Stop The Violence Teen Night’ brings awareness on the rise in teen crime
El Paso, TX2 hours ago
Breaking News: City Council Fires Tommy Gonzalez
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare among top 5% of U.S. hospitals
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso city council votes to terminate employment of City Manager
El Paso, TX2 days ago
2 SISD mariachi ensembles win prestigious Division 1 rating
Seguin, TX2 days ago
2nd ’round table’ to tackle public safety after series of high-profile crimes in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Middle school in Alamogordo closed after roof damaged in wind storm
Alamogordo, NM1 day ago
San Elizario ISD issues weather closures for Monday
San Elizario, TX3 days ago
Crash in Central El Paso sends 3 people to hospital
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso 2-bedroom apartment rent is up, 1-bedroom down
El Paso, TX2 days ago
NSMU ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement and case reporting
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Rollover accident leaves one person injured in La Union
El Paso, TX58 minutes ago
‘El Paso Arborist’ provides tips on protecting your trees after severe windy weather
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
UPDATE: Las Cruces 12-year-old girl found
Las Cruces, NM20 hours ago
Cartels steering migrants into deadly storm drains
El Paso, TX1 day ago
'It's crazy windy': Windstorm causes damage to homes, businesses across El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Strong winds leading to delays, cancellations at the El Paso International Airport
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Shooting in Northeast El Paso leaves one man injured
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Winter storm weather leads to school delays in Borderland
Las Cruces, NM23 hours ago
UTEP, New Mexico softball split midweek doubleheader in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM16 hours ago
Threat against Chapin High School leads to lockdown
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Life sentence for killer of Texas Tech officer with El Paso ties
Lubbock, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy