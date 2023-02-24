Open in App
Nanticoke, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Man accused of hitting police officer with ATV

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsepO_0kz2FfX100

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nanticoke man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer with an ATV that was said to be involved in a crash.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department on Thursday around 5:00 p.m. Lieutenant Brian Williams was attempting to make a right turn when he saw a white male driving an ATV traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

Police say Lt. Williams watched the ATV make an illegal left-hand turn onto Locust Street, hitting a one-way sign and a parked vehicle. Lt. Williams parked his patrol unit and headed toward the ATV driver, who was later positively identified as Russ David Noss, court papers say.

According to a police affidavit, Lt. Williams watched Noss, put the ATV back on all four wheels after the crash, attempting to start the vehicle and leave. Lt. Williams ran toward Noss and grabbed the handlebars of the ATV and Noss in an attempt to physically stop him from fleeing, police say.

Man accused of threatening Walmart employee with gun

As the affidavit reads, Noss got the ATV to start and attempted to leave, first driving in reverse, then going forward, which caused the rear wheels of the ATV to pull Lt. William’s left leg under and his right leg to become pinned between the ATV and the parked car it struck earlier.

Officers say medics were on the scene and were able to help get the ATV off of Lt. Williams’ right leg. Once his leg was freed Lt. Williams placed Noss under arrest, however, the Lieutenant was in pain in both legs and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General for his injuries, court papers say.

Officer Anthony Waitkus said he responded to a motor vehicle accident and saw Noss in custody seated on an unregistered ATV. While speaking with Noss the smell of alcohol was coming from his breath and he had slurred speech, police say.

Accoridng to law enforcement Noss was administered a breathalyzer test which showed Noss to have a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .1424, which is almost twice the legal limit. Noss’ driving privileges were also found to be suspended and he was also on Luzerne County Probation.

Police say the on-duty Probation Officer was notified as to what Noss did and a detainer was placed on Noss for the charges against him.

Noss faces charges of aggravated assault, DUI: general impairment of driving safety, DUI: high rate of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Noss is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Luzerne County, PA newsLocal Luzerne County, PA
Man accused of lighting vacant Luzerne County house on fire
Wilkes-barre Township, PA1 hour ago
Wanted woman charged with driving stolen car
Edwardsville, PA1 day ago
Teen accused of selling fentanyl pills in Luzerne County undercover sting
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged with deadly fentanyl overdose of Dunmore fire captain’s son
Dunmore, PA5 hours ago
Pa. man charged with killing former friend by shooting through apartment door
Williamsport, PA19 hours ago
Arrest made in Williamsport homicide
Williamsport, PA2 hours ago
Over 100 bricks of heroin/fentanyl seized, three arrested
Scranton, PA6 hours ago
Final search warrants reveal knife, gun in Kohberger’s PA home
Moscow, ID7 hours ago
Pa. man who was never charged accuses 2 officers of unreasonable arrest
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Man busted selling meth, cocaine, shotgun to undercover detectives
Williamsport, PA21 hours ago
Teen charged with DUI after crash
Bloomsburg, PA2 days ago
Overnight shooting puts two men in the hospital
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
State police locate stolen vehicle, tools in Bradford County
Canton, PA1 day ago
Hearing held for explosive threat at Allentown airport
Allentown, PA1 hour ago
Three dead after five-car crash on Route 33
Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
Woman charged with luring man shot during drug deal in Williamsport
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Carbondale man charged with assault
Carbondale, PA2 days ago
Luzerne County drug raid seized multiple grams of meth, fentanyl
Plymouth, PA1 day ago
FBI: Explosives found in luggage at airport in Allentown
Allentown, PA23 hours ago
Incident Involving Gun Under Investigation in Lavelle
Lavelle, PA3 days ago
Search underway on the Susquehanna River
Pittston, PA3 hours ago
Two kids questioned in Olyphant arson investigation
Olyphant, PA3 days ago
Son attacks, chokes mother
Berwick, PA3 days ago
Man wanted for Old Forge shooting captured in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy