Man accused of hitting police officer with ATV

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nanticoke man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer with an ATV that was said to be involved in a crash.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Department on Thursday around 5:00 p.m. Lieutenant Brian Williams was attempting to make a right turn when he saw a white male driving an ATV traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

Police say Lt. Williams watched the ATV make an illegal left-hand turn onto Locust Street, hitting a one-way sign and a parked vehicle. Lt. Williams parked his patrol unit and headed toward the ATV driver, who was later positively identified as Russ David Noss, court papers say.

According to a police affidavit, Lt. Williams watched Noss, put the ATV back on all four wheels after the crash, attempting to start the vehicle and leave. Lt. Williams ran toward Noss and grabbed the handlebars of the ATV and Noss in an attempt to physically stop him from fleeing, police say.

As the affidavit reads, Noss got the ATV to start and attempted to leave, first driving in reverse, then going forward, which caused the rear wheels of the ATV to pull Lt. William’s left leg under and his right leg to become pinned between the ATV and the parked car it struck earlier.

Officers say medics were on the scene and were able to help get the ATV off of Lt. Williams’ right leg. Once his leg was freed Lt. Williams placed Noss under arrest, however, the Lieutenant was in pain in both legs and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General for his injuries, court papers say.

Officer Anthony Waitkus said he responded to a motor vehicle accident and saw Noss in custody seated on an unregistered ATV. While speaking with Noss the smell of alcohol was coming from his breath and he had slurred speech, police say.

Accoridng to law enforcement Noss was administered a breathalyzer test which showed Noss to have a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .1424, which is almost twice the legal limit. Noss’ driving privileges were also found to be suspended and he was also on Luzerne County Probation.

Police say the on-duty Probation Officer was notified as to what Noss did and a detainer was placed on Noss for the charges against him.

Noss faces charges of aggravated assault, DUI: general impairment of driving safety, DUI: high rate of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Noss is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.

