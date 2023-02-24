Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Struggles With Pitch Clock in LA's Camp Game

By Noah Camras,

5 days ago

It's going to be an adjustment.

PHOENIX — There's a little bit of a different feel at spring training this year, as players are having to do a little more adjusting than usual. Due to the implementation of tons of new rules, there's a much bigger emphasis on working on some of the fundamentals.

On Thursday, the Dodgers held a two inning scrimmage, where Julio Urias and Noah Syndergaard looked very sharp.

The team emphasized working with the new shift rules, however, they were a little more lenient with the pitch clock rules.

On Friday, Dave Roberts spoke to the media, and said that Urias actually would have had four violations, per the MLB's pitch clock rules. That means Urias took longer than 15 seconds between pitches, and those specific pitches would've automatically counted as a ball.

Roberts did go on to say that he doesn't think the pitch clock is going to be a big issue for any of his players. Also, the team didn't have an actual clock up, so it's safe to assume Urias would've moved a little faster had he known how much time he had.

But still, the new rules are adding a very interesting dynamic to spring training, something the players will need to have sorted out by Opening Day.

The Dodgers open their first Cactus League game on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, so that'll be the players' first real look at all the new rules in action.

