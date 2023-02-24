Open in App
The Ledger

Girls basketball: Winter Haven never trails, advances to 7A final

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXuOu_0kz2E0eo00

LAKELAND -- Winter Haven freshman guard Serenity Hardy grew up watching her sister Trinity play in the state tournament. Jaeden Williams told head coach Johnnie Lawson when she was in the third grade that she was going to play for him when she was in high school.

Hardy, Williams and many of the current Blue Devils worked out in the Winter Haven High School gymnasium since they were in the third and fourth grades. So perhaps there is a reason why Winter Haven didn't experience any apparent state-tournament jitters and didn't get off to a slow start.

Winter Haven never trailed, led by 10 points after the first quarter and survived having Hardy on the bench for a chunk of the middle of the game and defeated Orlando Colonial, 61-52, on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Class 7A Girls Basketball State Championships at the RP Funding Center.

"This means everything because honestly, I've grown up watching my sister be here," Hardy said. "So to be finally on this court and play and win, I'm excited for the game tomorrow."

The Blue Devils (23-4) will play in Orlando Dr. Phillips for 7A state title at 8 p.m. on Saturday."They're so young, I didn't know how they'd do here," Lawson said. "But they're different. They don't have any fear."

Hardy looked like a state tournament veteran as she scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter when the Blue Devils jumped out to a 19-9 lead.

However, after converting a three-point play with just over six minutes to play, Hardy did not score again until she hit two free throws with 2:31 left in the third quarter and did not score a field goal until 6:38 of the fourth quarter.Hardy's three-piont play in the second quarter gave her 12 points and put Winter Haven up 22-14. Shortly after, she picked up her second foul and went to the bench for the latter half of the second quarter.

Just before the start of the second half, Hardy returned to the locker room and did not re-enter the game until the 4:53 mark of the third quarter.

During Hardy's absence, her teammates held their own. Washington, who scored 12 points, was just 4 of 11 from the field, but grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists.

"I told her what I used to tell Diamond," Lawson said. "She has to control the game and be the best player on the court without scoring."

In the first half, Jasmyne Gibson's basket closed Colonial's gap to three points, but Washington answered with a basket, Aubrey Hall hit her only basket of the game -- a 3-pointer -- and after Colonial scored, Quin'nya Gray DeSanders scored off a steal. Winter Haven led at halftime, 33-25.

Colonial closed its deficit to one point after it began the third quarter with a 9-2 run. Winter Haven called a timeout, Hardy returned, and the Blue Devils regrouped. The closed out the quarter with an 8-4 to go into the final quarter with a five-point lead.

"As a team, we did real good with our half court defense," Hardy said. "We boxed out. When I was out, they (teammates) definitely held their own. I'm captain, and I was pushing them to go further, and that's what they did."

The Grenadiers scored the first point to start the final quarter but never got closer than four points the rest of the game. Washington's basket put the Blue Devils up by 10 point with 3:15 to play, and Kassidi King followed with a basket to give Winter Haven its largert lead of the game, 57-45.

Colonial never got closer than nine points the rest of the game.

Gray DeSanders supported Hardy and Washington by scoring 10 points with nine rebounds. King finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Jaeden Williams had eight points.

For Colonial, Gibson finished with 12 points. Carmen Richardson scored 11 points, and Sophya Barreiro added 10 points.

