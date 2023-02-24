Bucyrus mayor vetoes legislation requiring 6 firefighters on duty; override vote expected

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser has vetoed emergency legislation that would have required at least six firefighters to remain on duty at all times.

At least one council member plans to attempt to override that veto.

On Feb. 13, Mayor Jeff Reser and Service-Safety Director Jeff Wagner directed Bucyrus fire Chief Chad Schwemley to reduce minimum staffing for the fire department from six people to four, saying the move was necessary because the city was on a "financial precipice." The change went into effect Feb. 20.

Bucyrus City Council members passed legislation requiring a minimum of six firefighters on Feb. 16 at the end of a special meeting on the issue that was attended by about 70 visitors, including numerous firefighters and police officers, plus city residents.

"I am doing this because signing this legislation and allowing it to become law would set a dangerous precedent for future administrations," Reser said in a letter to citizens announcing the decision, which was released Friday afternoon.

Council member Kevin Myers, R-at large, said he was not surprised by the mayor's move.

"It is my intention to move forward to reconvene our council to call for a vote to overturn his veto," Myers said. He said he would be reviewing Ohio Revised Code guidelines for such a vote with the goal of having a meeting "at the earliest possible convenience."

In his announcement, Reser said council has no legal basis for requiring the administration to enforce minimum staffing standards.

"One of the administration's functions is to negotiate employee contracts, including minimum staffing," he wrote. "None of the city's three union contracts, which have been fully approved by City Council, have minimum staffing requirements."

Six firefighters will be scheduled to work daily, Reser said, but when days off are approved by the chief, the staff will be reduced to four or five on duty.

On Tuesday, Schwemley said five firefighters were on duty that day; four had been on duty Feb. 20 and four were scheduled to work on Wednesday. He estimated the fire station would have just four firefighters on duty roughly 40% to 50% of the time.

Concerns were raised at the Feb. 16 special meeting that reducing the minimum staffing would delay response times and likely put lives at risk.

