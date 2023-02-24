Open in App
Bucyrus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Telegraph-Forum

Bucyrus mayor vetoes legislation requiring 6 firefighters on duty; override vote expected

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461MTC_0kz2Dspe00

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser has vetoed emergency legislation that would have required at least six firefighters to remain on duty at all times.

At least one council member plans to attempt to override that veto.

On Feb. 13, Mayor Jeff Reser and Service-Safety Director Jeff Wagner directed Bucyrus fire Chief Chad Schwemley to reduce minimum staffing for the fire department from six people to four, saying the move was necessary because the city was on a "financial precipice." The change went into effect Feb. 20.

Bucyrus City Council members passed legislation requiring a minimum of six firefighters on Feb. 16 at the end of a special meeting on the issue that was attended by about 70 visitors, including numerous firefighters and police officers, plus city residents.

"I am doing this because signing this legislation and allowing it to become law would set a dangerous precedent for future administrations," Reser said in a letter to citizens announcing the decision, which was released Friday afternoon.

Council member Kevin Myers, R-at large, said he was not surprised by the mayor's move.

"It is my intention to move forward to reconvene our council to call for a vote to overturn his veto," Myers said. He said he would be reviewing Ohio Revised Code guidelines for such a vote with the goal of having a meeting "at the earliest possible convenience."

In his announcement, Reser said council has no legal basis for requiring the administration to enforce minimum staffing standards.

"One of the administration's functions is to negotiate employee contracts, including minimum staffing," he wrote. "None of the city's three union contracts, which have been fully approved by City Council, have minimum staffing requirements."

Six firefighters will be scheduled to work daily, Reser said, but when days off are approved by the chief, the staff will be reduced to four or five on duty.

On Tuesday, Schwemley said five firefighters were on duty that day; four had been on duty Feb. 20 and four were scheduled to work on Wednesday. He estimated the fire station would have just four firefighters on duty roughly 40% to 50% of the time.

Concerns were raised at the Feb. 16 special meeting that reducing the minimum staffing would delay response times and likely put lives at risk.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Two west Columbus drug houses served court orders by city attorney’s office
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seneca County Drug Task Force makes major drug bust inside Tiffin home
Tiffin, OH3 days ago
Man Arrested in Findlay After FBI Issues Search Warrant
Findlay, OH3 days ago
Columbus police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Investigators, search parties looking for missing Ashland man
Ashland, OH5 days ago
Portions of major Ohio highways to close for weekend
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Woman dead, man arrested after east Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Man found with stolen gun on Columbus school property, police say
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 16-22
Lima, OH7 days ago
Plane bound for Columbus crashes, kills 5
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Columbus woman sentenced for killing elderly couple in Lincoln Village
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Police searching for teen accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Home considered a total loss after Friday afternoon fire
Lima, OH5 days ago
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Belle Center woman charged with domestic violence
Belle Center, OH9 days ago
Police searching for man with giant stuffed animal following east side robbery
Columbus, OH3 days ago
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Columbus, OH7 days ago
$20,000 stolen from Columbus Kohl’s: Have you seen the suspects?
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Everything must go, owners of Eastland Mall auction off remaining items
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Three dead in separate incidents
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Five-week-old twins at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with multiple broken bones; Two arrested
Portsmouth, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy