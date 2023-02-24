Live results from the Region 4 wrestling tournament in Union

It's time to crown Region champions and determine which wrestlers are headed to Atlantic City.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next week at Boardwalk Hall.

Follow along all weekend with live results from Region 4 at Union High School. Wrestling begins Friday at 6 p.m. with prelims and quarterfinals, and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday. Finals and consolations are scheduled to begin around 2 p.m.

Finals

106

(1) Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) 30-2 won by decision over (2) Salvatore Borrometi (St Peters Preparatory School) 30-8 (Dec 6-3)

113

(1) Jake Talarico (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-8 won by decision over (2) Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley Regional) 27-7 (Dec 6-0)

120

(3) Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park) 31-6 won by fall over (4) Sean Markey (Bound Brook HS) 13-6 (Fall 2:39)

126

(1) Caedyn Ricciardi (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-5 won by major decision over (3) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley Regional) 31-9 (MD 14-2)

132

(1) Donovan Chavis (St Peters Preparatory School) 28-6 won by decision over (2) Nick Villani (Bernards) 28-3 (Dec 10-6)

138

(1) Angelo Pellicci (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-8 won by decision over (2) Ethan Composto (Westfield) 34-9 (Dec 1-0)

144

(2) Jonathan Fuller (St Peters Preparatory School) 28-10 won by decision over (1) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) 32-5 (Dec 3-1)

150

(2) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) 29-2 won by decision over (1) Landon Kearns (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 38-3 (Dec 5-2)

157

(1) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) 37-3 won by tech fall over (6) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 38-4 (TF-1.5 1:46 (19-4))

165

(1) Michael Murphy (Westfield) 38-4 won by decision over (3) Garett Tettemer (Delaware Valley Regional) 20-1 (Dec 5-3)

175

(3) Michael Feliciano (Colonia) 32-4 won by decision over (5) Adam Bowles (South Plainfield) 19-12 (Dec 3-2)

190

(2) Anthony Harris (St Peters Preparatory School) 31-4 won by fall over (1) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) 34-2 (Fall 0:37)

215

(3) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) 32-3 won by fall over (4) Anderson Olcott (Delaware Valley Regional) 29-7 (Fall 1:35)

285

(1) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills Regional) 25-4 won by fall over (2) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield) 19-3 (Fall 2:25)

Third Place

106

(4) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 37-2 won by fall over (3) Beniamino DiCocco (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 33-5 (Fall 3:41)

113

(3) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 22-4 won by decision over (4) Ryder Connors (Cranford) 32-8 (Dec 6-2)

120

Giovanni Schinina (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-9 won by fall over Jahir Aguilar (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 21-7 (Fall 1:24)

126

(7) Gavin Duran (Ridge) 34-7 won by decision over (2) Brandon Ribiero (Westfield) 33-11 (Dec 6-5)

132

Daniel Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan) 34-5 won by decision over (4) Andrew Loniewski (South Plainfield) 29-7 (Dec 4-2)

138

(3) Tim Kolshorn (Ridge) 36-6 won by decision over (7) Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley Regional) 28-10 (Dec 4-1)

144

(3) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) 31-3 won by decision over (4) Lucas Marchese (Somerville) 40-4 (Dec 5-4)

150

(3) Joseph Ortega (Arthur Johnson) 36-5 won by fall over (5) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley Regional) 27-7 (Fall 2:19)

157

(2) Anthony Verdi (St Peters Preparatory School) 25-13 won by decision over (5) Jake Kreisberg (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 26-6 (Dec 7-1)

165

(2) Max Nevlin (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-10 won by fall over (4) Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield) 29-8 (Fall 1:50)

175

(9) Carmen Marano (St Peters Preparatory School) 21-11 won by decision over (2) Lucas Esposito (Cranford) 30-9 (Dec 3-2)

190

(3) Shane Kanterman (Cranford) 35-6 won by fall over (6) Nathan Faxon (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 29-6 (Fall 2:23)

215

(2) Steven Coghan (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 32-7 won by fall over (8) Christopher Oliver (Ridge) 31-9 (Fall 2:57)

285

(5) Cameron Baumann (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 38-4 won by forfeit over (3) Connor Reynolds (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-14 (For.)

Fifth Place

106

(5) Owen Kucharski (Delaware Valley Regional) 31-5 won by decision over (7) Michael Daly (Cranford) 28-8 (Dec 5-3)

113

(8) Matteo Littman (Pingry School) 28-9 won by decision over (6) Joseph Celentano (North Hunterdon) 27-13 (Dec 3-0)

120

(6) Jaden Perez (Delaware Valley Regional) 30-4 won by fall over (5) Julian McGarry (Brearley/Dayton) 26-10 (Fall 3:39)

126

(5) Luke Scholz (Cranford) 36-5 won by decision over (4) Jordan Bash (Watchung Hills Regional) 28-10 (Dec 12-8)

132

(5) Giovanni Maglione (JFK-Iselin) 35-4 won by decision over (10) Ryan Engle (Ridge) 33-10 (Dec 7-0)

138

(5) Mark Roche (JFK-Iselin) 29-7 won by forfeit over (4) Angel Mejia (Roselle Park) 30-9 (For.)

144

(5) Cristian Gioia (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 29-8 won in overtime over (6) Ben Levy (Delaware Valley Regional) 27-7 (OT 7-5)

150

(7) Joseph Ruiz (St Peters Preparatory School) 27-10 won by fall over (4) Dante Gioia (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 30-7 (Fall 2:29)

157

(7) Richard DeRick (Westfield) 33-10 won by fall over (4) Harry Liu (Watchung Hills Regional) 31-9 (Fall 1:16)

165

(5) Brian Wilson (North Hunterdon) 22-13 won by decision over (7) Kevin Taylor (Ridge) 27-13 (Dec 1-0)

175

(4) Fabian Acuna (Somerville) 33-10 won by forfeit over (6) Henry Nordstrom (Arthur Johnson) 29-12 (For.)

190

(4) Nazareth Pina (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 31-11 won by forfeit over (5) John Johns (East Side) 32-6 (For.)

215

(6) Jack Mosier (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 31-12 won by decision over (5) Dylan McDonald (Cranford) 23-11 (Dec 5-3)

285

(6) Louis White (North Hunterdon) 23-13 won by fall over (13) Samuel Henry (Summit/Chatham) 23-13 (Fall 0:51)

Semifinals

106

(1) Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) 29-2 won by decision over (4) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 35-2 (Dec 4-2)

(2) Salvatore Borrometi (St Peters Preparatory School) 30-7 won by fall over (3) Beniamino DiCocco (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 32-4 (Fall 3:55)

113

(1) Jake Talarico (St Peters Preparatory School) 25-8 won by tech fall over (4) Ryder Connors (Cranford) 31-7 (TF-1.5 4:16 (16-0))

(2) Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley Regional) 27-6 won by decision over (3) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 20-4 (Dec 8-2)

120

(4) Sean Markey (Bound Brook HS) 13-5 won by fall over (1) Giovanni Schinina (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-9 (Fall 4:18)

(3) Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park) 30-6 won by fall over (10) Jahir Aguilar (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 20-6 (Fall 3:00)

126

(1) Caedyn Ricciardi (St Peters Preparatory School) 25-5 won by fall over (4) Jordan Bash (Watchung Hills Regional) 28-8 (Fall 1:34)

(3) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley Regional) 31-8 won by decision over (7) Gavin Duran (Ridge) 32-7 (Dec 8-2)

132

(1) Donovan Chavis (St Peters Preparatory School) 27-6 won by decision over (4) Andrew Loniewski (South Plainfield) 28-6 (Dec 7-0)

(2) Nick Villani (Bernards) 28-2 won by decision over (3) Daniel Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan) 32-5 (Dec 4-0)

138

(1) Angelo Pellicci (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-8 won in double overtime over (4) Angel Mejia (Roselle Park) 30-7 (2-OT 2-1)

(2) Ethan Composto (Westfield) 34-8 won by decision over (3) Tim Kolshorn (Ridge) 34-6 (Dec 7-1)

144

(1) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) 32-4 won by decision over (4) Lucas Marchese (Somerville) 39-3 (Dec 4-2)

(2) Jonathan Fuller (St Peters Preparatory School) 27-10 won by decision over (3) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) 29-3 (Dec 6-0)

150

(1) Landon Kearns (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 38-2 won by decision over (5) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley Regional) 26-6 (Dec 5-0)

(2) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) 28-2 won by decision over (2) Joseph Ortega (Arthur Johnson) 34-5 (Dec 11-6)

157

(1) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) 36-3 won by fall over (5) Kreisberg (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 25-5 (Fall 3:21)

(6) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 38-3 won by decision over (2) Anthony Verdi (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-13 (Dec 6-2)

165

(1) Michael Murphy (Westfield) 37-4 won by major decision over (4) Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield) 28-7 (MD 15-5)

(3) Garett Tettemer (Delaware Valley Regional) 20-0 won by decision over (2) Max Nevlin (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-10 (Dec 2-0)

175

(5) Adam Bowles (South Plainfield) 19-11 won by fall over (9) Carmen Marano (St Peters Preparatory School) 19-11 (Fall 5:56)

(3) Michael Feliciano (Colonia) 31-4 won by fall over (2) Lucas Esposito (Cranford) 29-8 (Fall 0:58)

190

(1) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) 34-1 won by fall over (5) John Johns (East Side) 32-4 (Fall 1:51)

(2) Anthony Harris (St Peters Preparatory School) 30-4 won by fall over (3) Shane Kanterman (Cranford) 33-6 (Fall 1:50)

215

(4) Anderson Olcott (Delaware Valley Regional) 29-6 won by decision over (8) Christopher Oliver (Ridge) 30-8 (Dec 7-2)

(3) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) 31-3 won by fall over (2) Steven Coghan (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 30-7 (Fall 3:39)

285

(1) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills Regional) 24-4 won by fall over (13) Samuel Henry (Summit/Chatham) 23-11 (Fall 1:39)

(2) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield) 19-2 won by fall over (6) Louis White (North Hunterdon) 22-12 (Fall 5:43)

Quarterfinals

106

(1) Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon) 28-2 won by tech. fall over (8) Christian Sabatino (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 26-9 (TF-1 3:58 (15-0))

(4) Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 35-1 won by decision over (5) Owen Kucharski (Delaware Valley Regional) 29-4 (Dec 7-1)

(3) Beniamino DiCocco (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 32-3 won by decision over (6) Joseph Stanzione (South Plainfield) 22-8 (Dec 6-2)

(2) Salvatore Borrometi (St Peters Preparatory School) 29-7 won by fall over (7) Michael Daly (Cranford) 27-6 (Fall 3:13)

113

(1) Jake Talarico (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-8 won by fall over (8) Matteo Littman (Pingry School) 26-8 (Fall 3:08)

(4) Ryder Connors (Cranford) 31-6 won by decision over (5) Gavin Turnbull (Brearley/Dayton) 26-7 (Dec 6-0)

(3) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 20-3 won by fall over (6) Joseph Celentano (North Hunterdon) 26-11 (Fall 0:49)

(2) Jake Taylor (Delaware Valley Regional) 26-6 won by major decision over (7) Amadi Murray (Rahway) 25-9 (MD 15-5)

120

(1) Giovanni Schinina (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-8 won by fall over (8) Michael Tona (Cranford) 26-12 (Fall 1:00)

(4) Sean Markey (Bound Brook HS) 12-5 won by tech fall over (5) Julian McGarry (Brearley/Dayton) 25-8 (TF-1.5 5:57 (17-2))

(3) Matthew Griffin (Roselle Park) 29-6 won by fall over (6) Jaden Perez (Delaware Valley Regional) 28-3 (Fall 1:43)

(10) Jahir Aguilar (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 20-5 won by decision over (2) Joe Aldrich (Somerville) 37-4 (Dec 7-5)

126

(1) Caedyn Ricciardi (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-5 won by tech. fall over (8) Michael Marsigliano (Bridgewater-Raritan) 27-9 (TF-1 3:30 (19-4))

(4) Jordan Bash (Watchung Hills Regional) 28-7 won by fall over (5) Luke Scholz (Cranford) 34-4 (Fall 2:39)

(3) Matt Roche (Delaware Valley Regional) 30-8 won by fall over (6) Eoghan O`Hara (Rahway) 27-8 (Fall 1:31)

(7) Gavin Duran (Ridge) 32-6 won by fall over (2) Brandon Ribiero (Westfield) 31-10 (Fall 5:03)

132

(1) Donovan Chavis (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-6 won by fall over (8) Braedon Valley (New Providence) 28-12 (Fall 2:30)

(4) Andrew Loniewski (South Plainfield) 28-5 won by decision over (5) Giovanni Maglione (JFK-Iselin) 33-3 (Dec 5-3)

(3) Danny Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan) 32-4 won by tech fall over (6) Abdelazziz Fezani (Bayonne) 30-8 (TF-1.5 5:00 (22-7))

(2) Nick Villani (Bernards) 27-2 won by major decision over (10) Ryan Engle (Ridge) 32-8 (MD 14-2)

138

(1) Angelo Pellicci (St Peters Preparatory School) 22-8 won by fall over (8) Casey Spina (Bridgewater-Raritan) 24-5 (Fall 3:58)

(4) Angel Mejia (Roselle Park) 30-6 won by fall over (5) Mark Roche (JFK-Iselin) 27-6 (Fall 1:07)

(3) Tim Kolshorn (Ridge) 34-5 won by major decision over (6) Jayson Turner (Irvington) 25-8 (MD 8-0)

(2) Ethan Composto (Westfield) 33-8 won by decision over (7) Jackson Bush (Delaware Valley Regional) 26-9 (Dec 8-2)

144

(1) Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) 31-4 won by fall over (8) Charles Levine (Pingry School) 26-9 (Fall 4:46)

(4) Lucas Marchese (Somerville) 39-2 won by decision over (5) Cristian Gioia (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 27-7 (Dec 3-2)

(6) Ben Levy (Delaware Valley Regional) 27-4 won by fall over (3) Daniel DeLusant (North Hunterdon) 28-3 (Fall 1:19)

(2) Jonathan Fuller (St Peters Preparatory School) 26-10 won by tech fall over (7) Dylan Jones (Cranford) 28-10 (TF-1.5 4:47 (17-2))

150

(1) Landon Kearns (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 37-2 won by fall over (8) Dane Sorensen (Bridgewater-Raritan) 31-6 (Fall 3:30)

(5) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley Regional) 26-5 won by decision over (4) Dante Gioia (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 29-5 (Dec 5-1)

(3) Joseph Ortega (Arthur Johnson) 34-4 won by fall over (6) Conor Hoefling (Cranford) 23-6 (Fall 3:16)

(2) Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield) 27-2 won by decision over (7) Joseph Ruiz (St Peters Preparatory School) 25-9 (Dec 9-2)

157

(1) Jordan Chapman (Cranford) 35-3 won by fall over (8) Brenden Burgess (Plainfield) 23-7 (Fall 2:13)

(5) Jake Kreisberg (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 25-4 won by fall over (4) Harry Liu (Watchung Hills Regional) 30-7 (Fall 2:41)

(6) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 37-3 won by decision over (3) Ryan Closterman (Somerville) 27-5 (Dec 5-2)

(2) Anthony Verdi (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-12 won by decision over (7) Richard DeRick (Westfield) 31-9 (Dec 5-3)

165

(1) Michael Murphy (Westfield) 36-4 won by fall over (9) Anthony Mayers (Somerville) 22-11 (Fall 3:08)

(4) Justus Niemeyer (South Plainfield) 28-6 won by decision over (5) Brian Wilson (North Hunterdon) 20-12 (Dec 9-5)

(3) Garett Tettemer (Delaware Valley Regional) 19-0 won by fall over (6) Joseph Dasti (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 18-5 (Fall 1:12)

(2) Max Nevlin (St Peters Preparatory School) 24-9 won by tech fall over (7) Kevin Taylor (Ridge) 26-11 (TF-1.5 5:51 (18-3))

175

(9) Carmen Marano (St Peters Preparatory School) 19-10 won by decision over (1) Brett Molka (Millburn) 31-3 (Dec 3-0)

(5) Adam Bowles (South Plainfield) 18-11 won by decision over (4) Fabian Acuna (Somerville) 31-9 (Dec 7-5)

(3) Michael Feliciano (Colonia) 30-4 won by fall over (6) Henry Nordstrom (Arthur Johnson) 28-10 (Fall 1:35)

(2) Lucas Esposito (Cranford) 29-7 won by decision over (7) Chris Gomez (Summit/Chatham) 29-8 (Dec 6-0)

190

(1) Alex Uryniak (North Hunterdon) 33-1 won by fall over (9) Terrence Hanratty (Bernards) 24-10 (Fall 1:09)

(5) John Johns (East Side) 32-3 won by fall over (4) Nazareth Pina (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 29-10 (Fall 1:21)

(3) Shane Kanterman (Cranford) 33-5 won by decision over (6) Nathan Faxon (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 27-5 (Dec 10-5)

(2) Anthony Harris (St Peters Preparatory School) 29-4 won by fall over (7) Ryan Turner (Ridge) 27-10 (Fall 0:45)

215

(8) Christopher Oliver (Ridge) 30-7 won by decision over (1) Domenick Lettini (St Peters Preparatory School) 18-14 (Dec 3-1)

(4) Anderson Olcott (Delaware Valley Regional) 28-6 won by fall over (5) Dylan McDonald (Cranford) 22-9 (Fall 5:41)

(3) Brendan Raley (North Hunterdon) 30-3 won by fall over (6) Jack Mosier (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 29-11 (Fall 0:48)

(2) Steven Coghan (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 30-6 won by fall over (7) Reilly Cavanaugh (Pingry School) 30-6 (Fall 2:24)

285

(1) Hunter Seubert (Watchung Hills Regional) 23-4 won by fall over (8) Brian Santos (North Plainfield) 21-11 (Fall 1:15)

(13) Samuel Henry (Summit/Chatham) 23-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over (5) Cameron Baumann (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 35-4 (SV-1 2-1)

(6) Louis White (North Hunterdon) 22-11 won by decision over (3) Connor Reynolds (St Peters Preparatory School) 22-13 (Dec 5-2)

(2) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield) 18-2 won by decision over (7) Pablo Britez (Bernards) 27-6 (Dec 1-0)

First Round

106

(8) Christian Sabatino (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 26-8 won by major decision over (9) Christian Bollette (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 26-13 (MD 10-1)

(5) Owen Kucharski (Delaware Valley Regional) 29-3 won by decision over (12) Tanner Connelly (Ridge) 24-11 (Dec 4-2)

(3) Beniamino DiCocco (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 31-3 won by fall over (14) Carter Stein (Brearley/Dayton) 20-12 (Fall 0:55)

(7) Michael Daly (Cranford) 27-5 won by decision over (10) Zachary Belverio (Arthur Johnson) 25-11 (Dec 5-0)

113

(8) Matteo Littman (Pingry School) 26-7 won by major decision over (9) Max Rotter (Westfield) 19-18 (MD 8-0)

(3) Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 19-3 won by forfeit

(6) Joseph Celentano (North Hunterdon) 26-10 won by decision over (11) Justin Culver (South Plainfield) 5-6 (Dec 3-0)

(7) Amadi Murray (Rahway) 25-8 won by fall over (10) Owen O`Leary (Ridge) 21-16 (Fall 5:03)

120

(5) Julian McGarry (Brearley/Dayton) 25-7 won by major decision over (12) Shane Wysocki (North Hunterdon) 15-18 (MD 8-0)

(4) Sean Markey (Bound Brook HS) 11-5 won by fall over (13) Joshua Parks (Colonia) 23-10 (Fall 5:01)

(10) Jahir Aguilar (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 19-5 won by fall over (7) Logan Levine (Bridgewater-Raritan) 27-8 (Fall 3:56)

(2) Joe Aldrich (Somerville) 37-3 won by fall over (15) Alejandro Montalvo (JFK-Iselin) 20-12 (Fall 1:13)

126

(8) Michael Marsigliano (Bridgewater-Raritan) 27-8 won by fall over (9) Jimmie Jones (Linden) 29-10 (Fall 4:41)

(4) Jordan Bash (Watchung Hills Regional) 27-7 won by fall over (13) Grant Goldan (North Hunterdon) 7-14 (Fall 0:36)

(6) Eoghan O`Hara (Rahway) 27-7 won by decision over (11) Aldo Pigna (South Plainfield) 19-14 (Dec 3-1)

(2) Brandon Ribiero (Westfield) 31-9 won by forfeit

132

(8) Braedon Valley (New Providence) 28-11 won by decision over (9) Eatoniel Brown (Plainfield) 21-15 (Dec 8-6)

(3) Danny Smith (Bridgewater-Raritan) 31-4 won by tech. fall over (14) Michael Samayoa (Watchung Hills Regional) 8-9 (TF-1 5:30 (21-6))

(6) Abdelazziz Fezani (Bayonne) 30-7 won by decision over (11) Daniel Gonzalez (Rahway) 23-10 (Dec 10-4)

(10) Ryan Engle (Ridge) 32-7 won by decision over (7) Reed Kerstetter (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 21-11 (Dec 4-1)

138

(8) Casey Spina (Bridgewater-Raritan) 24-4 won by fall over (9) Lorenzo Percario (Watchung Hills Regional) 24-11 (Fall 1:42)

(4) Angel Mejia (Roselle Park) 29-6 won by major decision over (13) Dagan Jack (Somerville) 27-13 (MD 12-0)

(6) Jayson Turner (Irvington) 25-7 won by major decision over (11)Daniel Gonzalez-Ross (South Plainfield) 15-15 (MD 13-4)

(2) Ethan Composto (Westfield) 32-8 won by fall over (15) Alex Muller (Cranford) 19-18 (Fall 2:40)

144

(8) Charles Levine (Pingry School) 26-8 won by decision over (9) Nicholas Pipala (Arthur Johnson) 26-13 (Dec 5-0)

(4) Lucas Marchese (Somerville) 38-2 won by fall over (13) Nolan Hook (South Plainfield) 5-3 (Fall 3:56)

(6) Ben Levy (Delaware Valley Regional) 26-4 won by tech. fall over (11) Ryan Yang (Ridge) 4-3 (TF-1 3:02 (16-0))

(7) Dylan Jones (Cranford) 28-9 won by major decision over (10) Robert Macaluso (Rahway) 21-11 (MD 11-1)

150

(8) Dane Sorensen (Bridgewater-Raritan) 31-5 won by fall over (9) Liam Thoma (Ridge) 18-16 (Fall 3:11)

(5) Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley Regional) 25-5 won by major decision over (12) Markel Simeon (Irvington) 13-9 (MD 10-0)

(3) Joseph Ortega (Arthur Johnson) 33-4 won by fall over (14) Alymir McBryde (Elizabeth) 20-9 (Fall 2:52)

(7) Joseph Ruiz (St Peters Preparatory School) 25-8 won by fall over (10) Vaughn Marranca (Brearley/Dayton) 18-15 (Fall 2:53)

157

(4) Harry Liu (Watchung Hills Regional) 30-6 won by fall over (13) Bobby White (South Plainfield) 8-7 (Fall 1:18)

(3) Ryan Closterman (Somerville) 27-4 won by fall over (14)Nate Engdahl (Ridge) 10-13 (Fall 2:57)

(6) Logan Wiecoreck (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 36-3 won by fall over (11) Brandon Papa (New Providence) 20-8 (Fall 5:22)

(7) Richard DeRick (Westfield) 31-8 won by decision over (10) Jason Weaver (Pingry School) 28-7 (Dec 7-4)

165

(9) Anthony Mayers (Somerville) 22-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over (8) Aidan Lazas (New Providence) 25-12 (SV-1 4-2)

(6) Joseph Dasti (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 18-4 won by major decision over (11) Nick Heuner (Bridgewater-Raritan) 19-15 (MD 10-2)

(7) Kevin Taylor (Ridge) 26-10 won by decision over (10) Quentin Connolly (Cranford) 22-13 (Dec 5-1)

(2) Max Nevlin (St Peters Preparatory School) 23-9 won by fall over (15) Jeremiah Perez (Bound Brook HS) 17-12 (Fall 0:44)

175

(9) Carmen Marano (St Peters Preparatory School) 18-10 won by fall over (8) Daniel Collin (Union) 20-18 (Fall 3:38)

(4) Fabian Acuna (Somerville) 31-8 won by decision over (13) Tyler Kinney (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 26-13 (Dec 5-1)

(7) Chris Gomez (Summit/Chatham) 29-7 won by decision over (10) Steven Shimko (Bridgewater-Raritan) 24-10 (Dec 5-0)

(2) Lucas Esposito (Cranford) 28-7 won by fall over (15) Alexander Muntyan (Ridge) 11-12 (Fall 3:46)

190

(9) Terrence Hanratty (Bernards) 24-9 won by decision over (8) Omar Elkhouli (North Plainfield) 14-6 (Dec 8-7)

(4) Nazareth Pina (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 29-9 won by fall over (13) Christian Gallegos (Bridgewater-Raritan) 16-12 (Fall 1:49)

(3) Shane Kanterman (Cranford) 32-5 won by forfeit

(7) Ryan Turner (Ridge) 27-9 won by major decision over (10) Jake Zemsky (Westfield) 15-16 (MD 11-0)

215

(5) Dylan McDonald (Cranford) 22-8 won by fall over (12) Jayden McIver (Plainfield) 16-10 (Fall 1:43)

(6) Jack Mosier (Voorhees (Glen Gardner)) 29-10 won by fall over (11) Shawn Cartajena (East Side) 29-8 (Fall 4:48)

(7) Reilly Cavanaugh (Pingry School) 30-5 won by fall over (10) Sergio Cabrera (Westfield) 20-14 (Fall 1:04)

(2) Steven Coghan (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 29-6 won by fall over (15) James Rubino (Governor Livingston Regional Hs) 14-18 (Fall 3:17)

285

(13) Samuel Henry (Summit/Chatham) 22-10 won by fall over (4) Kwabena Afrifah (John P. Stevens) 25-6 (Fall 3:31)

(6) Louis White (North Hunterdon) 21-11 won by fall over (11) Jonathan Martinez (Rahway) 22-7 (Fall 4:52)

(7) Pablo Britez (Bernards) 27-5 won by fall over (10) Abdelmassih Botros (Bayonne) 25-9 (Fall 3:39)

(2) Josue Cordoba (Plainfield) 17-2 won by fall over (15) Kevin Osorio (Roselle Park) 20-8 (Fall 1:35)

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Live results from the Region 4 wrestling tournament in Union