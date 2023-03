Live results from the Region 5 wrestling tournament in Franklin

It's time to crown Region champions and determine which wrestlers are headed to Atlantic City.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next week at Boardwalk Hall.

Follow along all weekend with live results from Region 5 at Franklin High School. Wrestling begins Friday with prelims and quarterfinals, and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday, going straight through to the consolations and finals.

Quarterfinals

106

(1) Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) 34-1 won by fall over (8) Julian Arango (St. Joseph Metuchen) 20-15 (Fall 2:48)

(5) Logan McDermid (Hillsborough) 35-6 won by decision over (4) Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central Reg) 21-8 (Dec 3-2)

(3) Eamon Fry (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 22-6 won by decision over (6) Dean Meissner (Hopewell Valley Hs) 26-10 (Dec 6-0)

(2) Matthew Gould (Saint John Vianney) 23-5 won by tech fall over (10) Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) 18-19 (TF-1.5 3:21 (16-0))

113

(1) Anthony Rossi (Hunterdon Central Reg) 32-3 won by tech fall over (9) Aidan Davis (Raritan) 23-14 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

(4) Richard Gomez (Matawan) 33-4 won by decision over (5) John Whitacre (St. Joseph Metuchen) 23-14 (Dec 8-1)

(6) Cole Rose (Princeton) 32-6 won in overtime over (3) Andrew Mucciolo (Manalapan) 35-5 (OT 11-9)

(2) Logan Roman (Old Bridge) 38-1 won by major decision over (7) Kevin Ruland (Red Bank Regional) 32-7 (MD 14-1)

120

(1) Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney) 32-0 won by tech fall over (8) Jeremy Negron (Edison) 24-9 (TF-1.5 0:00 (25-8))

(5) Anthony Vitola (Manalapan) 31-4 won by decision over (4) Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic) 28-10 (Dec 5-2)

(3) Zachary Beadling (St. Joseph Metuchen) 26-7 won by decision over (6) Luke Caldwell (Hopewell Valley Hs) 23-15 (Dec 7-0)

(2) Lawrence Liss (Matawan) 33-5 won by fall over (10) Jacob Portman (Middletown North) 28-10 (Fall 2:42)

126

(1) Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) 36-3 won by fall over (8) Aedan Samson-Huggins (East Brunswick H.S.) 29-8 (Fall 1:14)

(4) Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph Metuchen) 29-7 won by decision over (5) Julian Dawson (Edison) 36-3 (Dec 4-2)

(3) Ryan Mansueto (Raritan) 35-4 won by decision over (6) Jesse Koczon (Old Bridge) 34-6 (Dec 8-1)

(2) Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney) 26-9 won by fall over (7) Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 27-9 (Fall 0:55)

132

(1) Patrick O`Keefe (Saint John Vianney) 18-3 won by decision over (8) Brian Butler (Piscataway) 31-5 (Dec 3-0)

(4) Alexander Delaurier (Raritan) 32-2 won by decision over (5) Dominic Terracciano (Keansburg) 21-5 (Dec 4-3)

(3) Blase Mele (Princeton) 33-3 won by tech fall over (6) Justin Fearon (Middletown North) 26-8 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

(2) Vincent DePierro (Manalapan) 26-4 won by fall over (7) Evan Thompson (Hunterdon Central Reg) 15-6 (Fall 3:43)

138

(1) Giovanni Alejandro (St. Joseph Metuchen) 34-2 won by major decision over (8) Omar Elhomossy (North Brunswick Township) 20-6 (MD 16-3)

(4) Colin Oden (Middletown North) 32-7 won in overtime over (5) William Cella (Hunterdon Central Reg) 22-4 (OT 3-2)

(6) Martin Brophy (Princeton) 26-6 won by decision over (3) Cole Pangborn (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 22-8 (Dec 6-4)

(2) Zach Reilley (Raritan) 36-1 won by fall over (7) Chris Spinelli (Hillsborough) 28-10 (Fall 0:45)

144

(9) Marco Conroy (Red Bank Catholic) 22-8 won by major decision over (1) Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen) 29-7 (MD 13-2)

(5) Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central Reg) 28-3 won by decision over (4) Vincent Kain (Manalapan) 23-5 (Dec 6-0)

(3) Alec Holland (Middletown South) 26-11 won by major decision over (6) John Saraiva (Saint John Vianney) 19-14 (MD 10-2)

(2) Braden Kmak (Raritan) 34-4 won by fall over (7) Jake Tenebruso (Old Bridge) 25-13 (Fall 1:05)

150

(1) Evan Mendez (St. Joseph Metuchen) 22-8 won by decision over (8) RJ Stradling (Middlesex/Dunellen) 27-5 (Dec 7-4)

(5) (Colin Palumbo (Matawan) 27-5 won by decision over (4) Henry Wilkinson (Hunterdon Central Reg) 20-4 (Dec 8-3)

(3) Francesco Rossiter (Metuchen) 33-4 won by decision over (6) Logan Acevedo (Raritan) 23-10 (Dec 9-2)

(2) Cole Stangle (Saint John Vianney) 22-6 won by tech fall over (7) Alexander Todisco (Holmdel) 22-9 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))

157

(1) Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge) 36-1 won by fall over (8) Jacob Saus (Hunterdon Central Reg) 18-12 (Fall 2:11)

(4) Kevin McBride (Saint John Vianney) 24-12 won by decision over (5) Tim McKeown (Hopewell Valley Hs) 24-11 (Dec 7-6)

(11) Matthew Castelli (Middletown North) 26-5 won by fall over (3) Vincent Genna (St. Joseph Metuchen) 22-8 (Fall 4:59)

(2) David Hussey (Middletown South) 32-6 won by fall over (10) Daniel Orsen (Manalapan) 20-14 (Fall 0:44)

First Round

106

(8) Julian Arango (St. Joseph Metuchen) 20-14 won by fall over (9) Thomas Nielson (South River) 15-9 (Fall 5:15)

(5) Logan McDermid (Hillsborough) 34-6 won by tech fall over (12) Joseph Veniskey (Middletown South) 11-14 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

(4) Ryan Sherlock (Hunterdon Central Reg) 21-7 won by major decision over (13) Sean Bayer (Marlboro) 17-11 (MD 12-2)

(10) Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) 18-18 won by fall over (7) Dominick Lezark (East Brunswick H.S.) 30-9 (Fall 0:35)

113

(8) Aidan Davis (Raritan) 23-13 won by decision over (9) Tommy Kester (Hillsborough) 24-9 (Dec 4-2)

(5) John Whitacre (St. Joseph Metuchen) 23-13 won by fall over (12) Andrew Roy (Woodbridge) 18-18 (Fall 1:37)

(6) Cole Rose (Princeton) 31-6 won by major decision over (11) Dylan Hersh (Hopewell Valley Hs) 24-13 (MD 15-2)

(7) Kevin Ruland (Red Bank Regional) 32-6 won by fall over (10) Jake Gujski (East Brunswick H.S.) 29-7 (Fall 3:23)

120

(8) Jeremy Negron (Edison) 24-8 won by fall over (9) Garv Sen (South Brunswick Hs) 21-14 (Fall 1:18)

(5) Noah Michaels (Red Bank Catholic) 28-9 won by fall over (13) Nate DeCoite (Metuchen) 21-11 (Fall 0:54)

(6) Luke Caldwell (Hopewell Valley Hs) 23-14 won by decision over (11) Zach Iannucci (Hillsborough) 23-13 (Dec 9-5)

(10) Jacob Portman (Middletown North) 28-9 won by major decision over (7) Jayden Moore (Franklin) 22-9 (MD 9-0)

126

(5) Julian Dawson (Edison) 36-2 won by fall over (12) Rex Peters (Hopewell Valley Hs) 18-20 (Fall 0:52)

(3) Ryan Mansueto (Raritan) 34-4 won by fall over (14) Alexander Liss (Matawan) 23-10 (Fall 1:24)

(6) Jesse Koczon (Old Bridge) 34-5 won by fall over (11) Christian Spezio (Manalapan) 14-12 (Fall 1:07)

(7) Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 27-8 won by decision over (10) Corey Iannucci (Hillsborough) 25-13 (Dec 6-3)

132

(5) Dominic Terracciano (Keansburg) 21-4 won by fall over (12) Joseph Lepore (South River) 16-5 (Fall 2:41)

(3) Blase Mele (Princeton) 32-3 won by fall over (14) Brandon Castro (South Brunswick Hs) 22-16 (Fall 4:17)

(6) Justin Fearon (Middletown North) 26-7 won by fall over (11) Mason Atkins (St. Joseph Metuchen) 15-11 (Fall 3:37)

(7) Evan Thompson (Hunterdon Central Reg) 15-5 won by fall over (10) Brandon Koczon (Old Bridge) 28-11 (Fall 1:34)

138

(4) Colin Oden (Middletown North) 31-7 won by major decision over (13) Robert Connelley (Red Bank Catholic) 23-10 (MD 11-0)

(3) Cole Pangborn (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 22-7 won by fall over (14) Sean Love (Piscataway) 13-9 (Fall 0:55)

(6) Martin Brophy (Princeton) 25-6 won by decision over (11) Anthony Mucciolo (Manalapan) 20-13 (Dec 5-3)

(7) Chris Spinelli (Hillsborough) 28-9 won by major decision over (10) Michael Meissner (Hopewell Valley Hs) 24-11 (MD 12-3)

144

(9) Marco Conroy (Red Bank Catholic) 21-8 won by decision over (8( Evan Ridgway (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 20-8 (Dec 5-1)

(3) Alec Holland (Middletown South) 25-11 won by fall over (14) Kieran Sattiraju (West Windsor-Plainsboro North) 32-5 (Fall 4:23)

(6) John Saraiva (Saint John Vianney) 19-13 won by fall over (11) Mustafa Oudeh (South Brunswick Hs) 27-11 (Fall 3:46)

(7) Jake Tenebruso (Old Bridge) 25-12 won by major decision over (10) George Crostewitz (East Brunswick H.S.) 26-13 (MD 9-0)

150

(8) RJ Stradling (Middlesex/Dunellen) 27-4 won by major decision over (9) Jomar Mena (North Brunswick Township) 20-13 (MD 12-3)

(4) Henry Wilkinson (Hunterdon Central Reg) 20-3 won by decision over (13) Michael Kurilla (South Brunswick Hs) 28-10 (Dec 6-0)

(3) Francesco Rossiter (Metuchen) 32-4 won by major decision over (14) Michael Simoniello (Middletown South) 19-9 (MD 11-3)

(6) Logan Acevedo (Raritan) 23-9 won by decision over (11) Christian Paul (Princeton) 23-12 (Dec 7-3)

157

(10) Jacob Saus (Hunterdon Central Reg) 18-11 won by fall over (7) Shahnawaz Asif (South Brunswick Hs) 14-11 (Fall 3:05)

(6) Matthew Castelli (Middletown North) 25-5 won by fall over (14) Garrett Pech (Piscataway) 16-15 (Fall 2:51)

(11) Daniel Orsen (Manalapan) 20-13 won by decision over (6) Lucas Velando (Manville Hs) 27-9 (Dec 7-6)

165

(8) Malik Reid (Franklin) 26-8 won by major decision over (9) Kyle Smith (Middletown South) 17-12 (MD 9-1)

(5) Daniel Hennessey (Old Bridge) 32-3 won by fall over (12) Matt Varga (Spotswood) 18-7 (Fall 3:03)

(7) Robert Mulligan (Raritan) 24-11 won by decision over (10) Tyler Boelhower (Woodbridge) 23-4 (Dec 9-5)

(2) Jack Miller (Hillsborough) 35-4 won by fall over (15) Landon Schafer (Hopewell Valley Hs) 24-12 (Fall 1:33)

175

(8) Tyler Palumbo (Red Bank Regional) 31-7 won by tech fall over (9) Lance Santos (Matawan) 19-15 (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0))

(3) Thomas Cleary (Saint John Vianney) 23-10 won by fall over (14) Jude Adekanye (Piscataway) 17-15 (Fall 3:01)

(6) James Boelhower (Woodbridge) 24-10 won by major decision over)11)  Sergey Zavalnik (Manalapan) 22-14 (MD 22-11)

(2) Thomas Brunetti (Hunterdon Central Reg) 27-5 won by fall over (15) Yisreal Thomas (East Brunswick H.S.) 16-21 (Fall 3:43)

190

(9) Geoffrey Mathis (Manville Hs) 28-4 won by fall over (8) Christopher Taddeo (Middletown South) 10-13 (Fall 5:00)

(7) John Steele (Holmdel) 22-5 won by decision over (10) Nate March (Hopewell Valley Hs) 12-8 (Dec 4-2)

(8) Patrick Kaczmarek (Hunterdon Central Reg) 13-15 won by decision over (9) Ossie Hilliard (Piscataway) 14-4 (Dec 10-9)

215

(5) Matt Jones (Hillsborough) 27-5 won by decision over (12) Evan Eckerstrom (Red Bank Regional) 18-14 (Dec 5-3)

(6) Richard Boateng Baah (Piscataway) 27-5 won by fall over (11) Benjamin Erlich (East Brunswick H.S.) 17-13 (Fall 4:43)

(7) Robert Orzol (Old Bridge) 30-7 won by decision over (10) Constantine Kilaras (Manalapan) 23-12 (Dec 7-1)

(2) Lucas Allen (Montgomery) 29-3 won by fall over (15) Jonathan Gazerwitz (Raritan) 5-16 (Fall 3:00)

285

(9) Adam Derbala (South Brunswick Hs) 27-11 won by fall over (8) Evan Hartel (Franklin) 19-14 (Fall 2:32)

(5) Connor Walsh (Sayreville War Memorial) 18-3 won by major decision over (4) Jon Trainor (Hopewell Valley Hs) 15-14 (MD 15-6)

(6) Malachi Wyatt (Piscataway) 28-5 won by decision over (11) Michael Menture (Keansburg) 26-9 (Dec 7-2)

(7) Nicholas Caruso (Old Bridge) 27-11 won by fall over (10) Thomas Whyte (Middletown South) 26-11 (Fall 1:11)

