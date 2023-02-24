COVID cases rise slightly in Florida, but hospitalizations down

COVID cases ticked up slightly this week in Florida while hospitalizations continue to decline. Here’s what the latest data shows:

17,875 new infections this week, slightly more than the 15,000 recorded last week. But that is less than the 31,000-plus in early January, and far less than the 74,000 a week logged during the height of last year's summer surge. (Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ).

1,460 hospital patients — the fewest since Dec. 5. (Source: U.S. Health and Human Services Department ).

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to fulfill a promise he made in January 2022 to differentiate between people who get hospitalized because of COVID and those who test positive while in the hospital for another reason. Such data would give a more accurate picture of the disease’s severity.

Latest sewage COVID data shows good news in Florida

Wastewater, which reveals coronavirus trends sooner than official case counts, shows the virus at pre-surge levels in every Florida county where sewage is tested — Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Alachua, Leon, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange and Seminole.

The number of coronavirus particles found in sewage from those counties remains low, according to readings posted Tuesday by Boston-based Biobot Analytics and the WastewaterSCAN national initiative.

Latest wave of COVID deaths still receding

287 more deaths recorded this week , still higher than pre-surge weekly levels of under 200, but lower than the weekly sums in January. (CDC data).

Fatalities can take weeks to enter official statistics. Even as new infections and hospitalizations decline, deaths lag behind.

Florida vaccination rates remain among nation's worst

29.4% — Floridians 65 and older who have gotten the latest booster*

41.3% — Seniors boosted nationwide**

11% — Floridians up to date on shots

16.1% — Americans up to date

86,294 — Floridians killed

More than 7.5 million infected in Florida, or more than 1 in 3 residents.

*Those 65 and older comprise the vast majority of COVID deaths.

**Only Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana seniors have less protection than Florida’s.

