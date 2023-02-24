Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID cases rise slightly in Florida, but hospitalizations down

By Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hPmT_0kz2BQ6A00

COVID cases ticked up slightly this week in Florida while hospitalizations continue to decline. Here’s what the latest data shows:

17,875 new infections this week, slightly more than the 15,000 recorded last week. But that is less than the 31,000-plus in early January, and far less than the 74,000 a week logged during the height of last year's summer surge. (Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ).

1,460 hospital patients — the fewest since Dec. 5. (Source: U.S. Health and Human Services Department ).

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to fulfill a promise he made in January 2022 to differentiate between people who get hospitalized because of COVID and those who test positive while in the hospital for another reason. Such data would give a more accurate picture of the disease’s severity.

Latest sewage COVID data shows good news in Florida

Wastewater, which reveals coronavirus trends sooner than official case counts, shows the virus at pre-surge levels in every Florida county where sewage is tested — Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Alachua, Leon, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange and Seminole.

The number of coronavirus particles found in sewage from those counties remains low, according to readings posted Tuesday by Boston-based Biobot Analytics and the WastewaterSCAN national initiative.

Latest wave of COVID deaths still receding

287 more deaths recorded this week , still higher than pre-surge weekly levels of under 200, but lower than the weekly sums in January. (CDC data).

Fatalities can take weeks to enter official statistics. Even as new infections and hospitalizations decline, deaths lag behind.

Florida vaccination rates remain among nation's worst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gniIo_0kz2BQ6A00

29.4% — Floridians 65 and older who have gotten the latest booster*

41.3% — Seniors boosted nationwide**

11% — Floridians up to date on shots

16.1% — Americans up to date

86,294 — Floridians killed

More than 7.5 million infected in Florida, or more than 1 in 3 residents.

*Those 65 and older comprise the vast majority of COVID deaths.

**Only Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana seniors have less protection than Florida’s.

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Email him at cpersaud@pbpost.com . Click @ChrisMPersaud and follow him on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: COVID cases rise slightly in Florida, but hospitalizations down

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeSantis in West Palm: He notes that once-true blue Palm Beach County helped re-elect him
West Palm Beach, FL6 hours ago
DeSantis may remove another Florida prosecutor from office
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Gov. DeSantis launches new book in Sarasota County
Venice, FL1 day ago
Housing prices likely to increase in these five Florida cities due to record influx of out-of-state residents
Miami, FL1 day ago
Stomach bug cases increasing around Central Florida; CDC warns of drug-resistant bacteria
Orlando, FL1 day ago
'We're gonna have serious problems': Public officials look to solve South Florida's longer-term trash conundrum
Doral, FL1 day ago
DeSantis revokes Disney's 'special privileges' in Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Train carrying more than 30,000 gallons of propane fuel derails in Florida
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Gov. DeSantis addresses shooting that killed reporter, 9-year-old in Orlando
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Governor DeSantis begins takeover of New College of Florida
Sarasota, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy