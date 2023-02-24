Columbus woman sentenced for killing elderly couple in Lincoln Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Columbus woman has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison after she was charged with killing an elderly Prairie Township couple in 2020.

Kelly Vokas received a sentence of 37 years to life after she was accused of killing 77-year-old John Blanc and 75-year-old Susan Castore while attempting to rob them in their Lincoln Village home. Vokas was charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence, for a total of ten counts. She was given a $3 million bond.

Deputies responded to the couple’s home in the 200 block of Carilla Lane after someone called 911 and hung up around 3:20 p.m. in October 2020. When deputies arrived, they found Blanc with stab wounds and Castore who police believe was strangled. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Responding officers said they then saw Vokas inside the house through a window. She attempted to flee through the back door before being arrested by the police.

Authorities said the couple used to be neighbors of Vokas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.