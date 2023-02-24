Auburn takes the series opener over USC 5-3

Auburn beats USC 5-3 to take game one of the series.
Auburn defeated the USC Trojans 5-3 to collect their fourth win of the season.
All of the pitchers today looked great and held a good offensive baseball team to only three runs.
The Tigers tallied nine hits, including two a piece from Ike Irish and Cole Foster.
Auburn will face USC again on Saturday, hoping to win their second straight series. This game will be played at 2 pm ct.
We will have a live blog for you right here at Auburn Daily.
