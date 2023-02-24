Auburn takes the series opener over USC 5-3

Auburn beats USC 5-3 to take game one of the series.

Auburn defeated the USC Trojans 5-3 to collect their fourth win of the season.

All of the pitchers today looked great and held a good offensive baseball team to only three runs.

The Tigers tallied nine hits, including two a piece from Ike Irish and Cole Foster.

Auburn will face USC again on Saturday, hoping to win their second straight series. This game will be played at 2 pm ct.

Ninth Inning Auburn leads 5-3 The Tigers are three outs away from taking game one of the series. Cannon is back out trying to shut the door. A base hit gives USC a leadoff base runner. A pop out to Foster is the first out of the inning for the Tigers. A strike out from Cannon is the second out of the inning. Still a man on first with two down. A base hit gives USC men on first and second with two out. A ground out to Foster does it. Auburn wins 5-3 and move to 4-1 on the year. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eighth Inning Auburn leads 5-2 A fly out to Peirce is the first out of the inning. Bauman gets a strikeout for the second out of the inning. A walk gives USC a two out base runner. A triple scores the runner. Auburn still leads 5-3. Will Cannon will try to retire the USC batter to strand the runner on third. A walk gives USC runners at the corners with two down. A ground out ends the top of the eighth. That was a great job by Cannon to shake off the walk and get out of the inning. We head to the bottom with Auburn leading 5-3. The Tigers would love to add on some insurance here. Ware rips a single to start the eighth for the Tigers. A new arm is headed in the ball game for the Trojans. A fielders choice retires Ware at second. Man on first with one out for Wortham. Foster gets picked off for the second out of the inning. Wortham strikes out and we head to the top of the ninth. Auburn leads 5-3. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Seventh Inning Auburn leads 4-2 Wortham is on to play first base for the Tigers. Bauman is back on to pitch the seventh for the Tigers. A fly out to Kirby is the first out of the seventh inning. Bauman gets a strikeout for the second out of the inning. A fly out ends the top of the seventh. Interesting note: After walking the first two he faced in the sixth Bauman did a great job going after hitters in the seventh to work a 1,2,3 inning. Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers in the seventh. Peirce goes down on a questionable strike three call. Green will pinch hit for Moss. A ground out to third is the second out of the inning. Kirby will try and start a start a two out rally. BYE BYE BASEBALL! A Kirby blast extends the Tiger lead to 5-2. Interesting note: Kirby has three hits as a Tigers and all three of them have left the yard. Irish will step in for the Tigers. Irish grounds out to end the seventh inning. We head to the eighth with Auburn leading 5-2. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Sixth Inning Auburn leads 4-1 A four pitch walk gives USC a leadoff base runner. Back to back walks gives USC two base runners with no one out. A bunt moves the runners but gives Auburn its first out of the inning. A fly ball scores a runner. Auburn still leads 4-2. Still a man on third for the Trojans with two down. A ground out to Moss ends the top of the sixth inning. Auburn leads 4-2. We head to the bottom of the sixth where Foster will lead things off. Foster leads off the sixth with a base hit. Hill will step in for the Tigers. Hill grounds into a fielders choice and will be safe at first. A pinch runner will end Hill's night. Josh Hall will take over. One out one on for LaRue. LaRue laces a base hit but Hall is thrown out at third. That will do it for USC starter. A new pitcher is on to face Howell. LaRue steals second but then Howell goes down on strikes. We head to the seventh with Auburn leading 4-2. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Fifth Inning Auburn leads 4-1 Tanner Bauman is on to pitch for the Tigers. Good morning, good night, good afternoon. Bauman strikes out the first batter he faces. A fly out to Kirby is the second out of the inning. A ground out to Moss ends the top of the fifth. We head to the bottom with Auburn leading 4-1. Interesting note: Bauman has looked great in his first two appearances. He has gotten ahead and controlled multiple pitched. Could be. Skipper-esqu arm out of the pen for the Tigers. A great play from USC retires Kirby. One down in the bottom of the fifth. Irish hits balls hard. Another hit for the freshman. Ware lines into a double play. We head to the sixth inning with Auburn leading 4-1. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Fourth Inning 0-0 Allsup is back out on the bump for the Tigers. A fly out to Kirby is the first out of the inning. A double gives USC a one out base runner. A bunt base hit puts runners at first and third. Another jam Allsup needs to work out of. A sac fly scores the runner but also gets Auburn its second out of the inning. USC leads 1-0. Man on first with two down. The runners steals second. Man in scoring position with the batter facing 3-2 count. A walk puts the runners at first and second for the Trojans. That will do it for Allsup. John Armstrong is on to pitch for the Tigers. He will inherit two runners on first and second with two outs. A swinging bunt ends the top of the fourth. Great job to get out of that by Armstorng. We head to the bottom of the fourth with USC leading 1-0. Kirby will lead things off for the Tigers looking to get the bats going. Theres a start. Kirby is hit by a pitch and Auburn has a leadoff base runner. Man on with no one out for Irish. Irish walks. Two on with no one out for Ware. A sac bunt from Ware gets the runners over to second and third. Two in scoring position with one out for Foster. FOSTER! A two run double scores two for the Tigers. Auburn leads 2-1. Hill is at the plate hoping to score Foster from second. Hill goes down on strikes. LaRue is up hoping not to strand Foster. Howell is up to bat with two on and two out. Howell gets a base hit and the bases are loaded for Peirce. Peirce comes up big! A two out base hit scores two more. Auburn leads 4-1. Moss is up with men on the corners and two down. Moss grounds out to end the fourth inning. We head to the fifth inning with Auburn leading 4-1. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Third Inning 0-0 We have a pitchers duel brewing early. Allsup is back out for his third inning of work. Interesting note: Allsup threw 30 pitches through his first two innings. USC has a lead off baser runner for the second straight inning via a base hit. Allsup hits the base runner who was looking to bunt. This is a big no no. Allsup goes 3-0 to the next hitter and that will draw a mound visit. A walk loads the bases with no one out. If you're Allsup you have got to find a way to limit this damage. A big strikeout gets Auburn its first out of the inning. Allsup gets the second out via a pop out to Hill at first. One out away from getting out of this jam. BOOM! A fly out to Peirce ends the top of the third. Heck of a job there from Allsup to get out of that jam. The Tiger bats will look to get going with all the momentum in the Auburn dugout. Howell will lead things off for the Tigers. Howell grounds out to the pitcher for the first out of the inning. Interesting note: The USC pitcher has fielded his position extremely well in this game so far. Peirce grounds out for the second out of the inning. Interesting note: Stromsborg has drawn a lot of ground out thanks to his sinking fastball. Tigers need to adjust. Moss grounds out to the pitcher to end the bottom of the third. We head to the fourth with still no score. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Second Inning 0-0 Allsup is back out for his second inning of work. A base hit gives USC their first base runner of the ball game. A 5,4,3 double play gives the Tigers two outs. What a great job there to field and throw that ball by Bryson Ware. A double off the monster gives USC a two out runner. Allsup gets the big strikeout to strand the two out double. We head to the bottom of the second inning all tied at 0-0. A BEAUTIFUL bunt from Ike Irish gets him his ninth college base hit. Man on with no one out for Ware. A fielders choice from Ware moves Irish to second. Man on second with one out for Foster. Foster grounds out and moves Irish to third. Two out one on for Cam Hill. Hill walks which gives LaRue runners at the corners with two down. LaRue pops out and that will end the second inning. We head to the third all tied 0-0. Jamie Holt / Auburn Athletics

First Inning 0-0 Chase Allsup toes the rubber and we are underway at Plainsman Park. A fly out to Howell is the first out of the inning. A second fly out gets two down in the first inning. A flyout to Howell ends the top of the first. Interesting note: While Allsup was able to record three quick outs he started behind all three hitters. You don't like seeing this early from your starter. Bobby Peirce is set to lead things off for the Tigers in the bottom of the first. Peirce grounds out to the pitcher for the first out of the inning. Brody Moss steps in making his second start of the year for the Tigers. Moss goes down on strikes after taking strike three on the corner. Kirby grounds out to short and that will end the first inning. We head to the second inning with no score. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Starting Lineup Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily Staff Score Predictions Lindsay Crosby 6-4 Auburn Zac Blackerby 4-2 Auburn Andrew Stefaniak 7-5 Auburn Jamie Holt / Auburn Athletics

Fun Facts Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

How to Watch Auburn vs USC First pitches at Plainsman Park are scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at noon. All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM Friday and 95.9 FM Saturday and Sunday. The final two contests of the series will also be streamed on SEC Network+. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

