Is last-minute change to NJ bill a cloaked move by Murphy to oust an agency head?

New Jersey lawmakers slipped in a last-minute round of revisions Thursday to an already-massive overhaul of state campaign finance rules that would change how people and companies with public contracts can donate to politicians, parties and other groups.

One amendment tucked into the proposed “Elections Transparency Act” gave the governor power to appoint the executive director of the Election Law Enforcement Commission, the agency that oversees all elections in New Jersey, from school boards up to gubernatorial races.

Currently, the four ELEC commissioners choose the executive director. The change would mean the agency head “shall serve at the pleasure of the governor,” which critics say erodes the independent nature of the role and agency, and opens up the potential for political interference and abuse.

Latest in monthslong campaign

Bruce Afran, an attorney for ELEC’s current executive director, Jeff Brindle, asserts that the move is the latest in a monthslong campaign by the governor’s office to force Brindle’s resignation because of an email Brindle sent to a staffer regarding National Coming Out Day. The story was first reported by Politico .

Afran told NorthJersey.com that Brindle was called to a meeting on Nov. 2 with Murphy’s chief of staff George Helmy, chief counsel Parimal Garg and chief ethics officer Dominic Rota, where they presented Brindle with a written resignation letter on the governor’s letterhead.

Afran said they accused Brindle of having made an anti-gay comment but wouldn’t tell him what it was, and told him that if he didn’t resign, there would be publicity. Murphy spokesman Mahen Gunaratna denied that the governor’s office threatened to publicize the remark, but otherwise declined to comment on Afran's allegations.

National Coming Out Day email

The meeting stemmed from an ELEC staffer’s email advertising National Coming Out Day. On Oct. 11, Brindle replied to the staffer, “Are you coming out? No Lincoln or Washington’s Birthday’s [sic] but we can celebrate national coming out day.” NorthJersey.com obtained a copy of the email in question.

“This is not a hostile remark," Afran argued. "It’s simply a political opinion. You don’t dismiss someone or force the resignation after 40 years of dedicated service to the state over an opinion in an email of that nature.”

Brindle called Rota on Nov. 3 to say he would not resign.

'Direct interference in an independent agency'

On Nov. 15, Rota called the chair of ELEC, Eric Jaso, and told Jaso to fire Brindle because of an anti-gay and racist remark Brindle allegedly made, Afran said.

ELEC Commissioner Stephen Holden, a Democratic attorney nominated by Republican Gov. Chris Christie, told NorthJersey.com that commissioners requested copies of the alleged remarks to start an investigation, but the governor's office and Attorney General's Office did not answer.

"Our position has been — and we’ve written to the governor and attorney general — we take things like that very seriously, and insofar as it's our obligation to hire and fire, we need to undertake an investigation among the commissioners," Holden said. "We sent a couple of letters, and they weren’t replied to. Our counsel sent letters to their counsel. I suppose the reply was the change in the statute."

"Those allegations are very, very serious allegations, and the danger is that if they're not authentic, they trivialize the concept," Holden said.

Weeks later, Afran said, the Attorney General’s Office asked Brindle to participate in an investigation of “an alleged discriminatory act” and pre-investigation “training.”

“This was direct interference in an independent agency,” Afran said. “They simply attempted to force the resignation of the executive director in a manner that is illicit and unlawful. Only the commissioners can hire or fire the executive director. They were attempting to extort his resignation by threatening publicity.”

Head of agency since 2009

Brindle has served as ELEC’s executive director since 2009 and worked for the agency since 1985.

“We believe that the motivation to remove Mr. Brindle is probably connected to his public criticisms of dark money,” Afran said. “We hope this episode will make members of the Legislature realize that the independence of this ethics body, which has functioned superlatively for 50 years, is at risk, and frankly we become a bit of a banana republic if the governor can just dominate an independent ethics monitor.”

The campaign finance overhaul bill is scheduled for a full Senate vote on Monday.

