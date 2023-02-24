Colorado in top five for 2024 four-star athlete Aaron Butler

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to be major a factor in the recruiting world. On the same day that the Buffs landed another transfer in USF WR Xavier Weaver , they also landed in the top five schools for a top 100 player in the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Four-star athlete Aaron Butler has the Buffaloes in his final five, along with Alabama , Georgia , Oregon , and Washington, as On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported .

Butler admitted that head coach Deion Sanders is a big reason why he’s considering Colorado, which isn’t a surprise (h/t On3):

“Coach Prime, he wants dawgs imma dawg,” Butler told On3. “He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game as I will be. I don’t think I need to say any more on that.”

On3 lists Butler as a cornerback and the Calabasas High School (California) product can do a lot of things well on the football field.

Butler was previously headed to USC before decommitting in January , and it’s worth mentioning that three Pac-12 schools are on his final list. If the Buffs land him, that could form a dangerous CB trio of Cormani McClain, Travis Hunter and Butler come 2024.

UCLA, LSU and Texas A&M were some of the programs that offered Butler but didn’t make his final cut, so the Buffs landing here is a terrific sign.

A year ago, it would have been a stunner to see Colorado listed with programs such as Georgia and Alabama, but the hiring of Coach Prime has this as a regular thing.

